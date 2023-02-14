Audencia’s Full-Time MBA enters the Financial Times 2023 Ranking top 100

For the first time, Audencia’s Full-Time MBA has entered the prestigious Financial Times MBA ranking, coming 86th, with just five other French business schools on the list.

This result is partly due to a new criterion now used by the Financial Times: carbon footprint. Thanks to its low-carbon strategy, the school is ranked 2nd in France for this criterion, and 32nd worldwide. The school is also honoured for its commitment to diversity: it is ranked 2nd worldwide for its percentage of female faculty, and 1st for the internationalisation of its board of directors and its proportion of foreign students. Audencia also comes in 4th for its international course experience, and 21st in terms of value for money.

This new recognition positions Audencia in one of the Financial Times’ major rankings, which evaluates the performance of business schools in terms of programmes for managers and professionals.

Audencia already features in the FT Executive MBA ranking top 100 and is ranked 41st worldwide for its Open Executive Education programmes.

Audencia is also ranked 45th and 47th in the FT Masters in Management ranking for two of its programmes. And it is ranked 38th in the FT European Business Schools ranking.

