Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Audencia’s Full-Time MBA enters the Financial Times 2023 Ranking top 100

Business School February 14, 2023
0 Comments

For the first time, Audencia’s Full-Time MBA has entered the prestigious Financial Times MBA ranking, coming 86th, with just five other French business schools on the list. 

Audencia has entered the 2023 Financial Times MBA ranking at 86th in the world for its Full-Time MBA programme, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Audencia is one of just six French business school included in the ranking.

This result is partly due to a new criterion now used by the Financial Times: carbon footprint. Thanks to its low-carbon strategy, the school is ranked 2nd in France for this criterion, and 32nd worldwide. The school is also honoured for its commitment to diversity: it is ranked 2nd worldwide for its percentage of female faculty, and 1st for the internationalisation of its board of directors and its proportion of foreign students. Audencia also comes in 4th for its international course experience, and 21st in terms of value for money.

This new recognition positions Audencia in one of the Financial Times’ major rankings, which evaluates the performance of business schools in terms of programmes for managers and professionals. 

Audencia already features in the FT Executive MBA ranking top 100 and is ranked 41st worldwide for its Open Executive Education programmes.  

Audencia is also ranked 45th and 47th in the FT Masters in Management ranking for two of its programmes. And it is ranked 38th in the FT European Business Schools ranking. 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Business School

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .