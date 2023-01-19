Award Winning Training Provider Wins Government Adult Numeracy Scheme Contract

Acacia training is one of seven Staffordshire-based providers to attain the programme.

Leading specialist training provider, Acacia Training, has secured a contract with the new national Government funded scheme, Multiply. The £560 million programme aims to help transform the lives of hundreds of thousands of adults across the UK.

Adults who are aged 19 & over and don’t have maths GCSE at grade C (or equivalent), can now access free numeracy courses via Acacia Training in Staffordshire as part of the Multiply scheme. The short courses are aimed at building people’s confidence with numbers, helping them gain a qualification, and unlock career progression.

Multiply has been launched as part of the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) programme, by the Department for Education (DfE), and there will be courses for beginners to more advanced courses such as GCSE Maths, Functional Skills Qualifications, or equivalent.

The contract with Acacia Training has been tendered with both Stoke City Council & Staffordshire County Council and will support upwards of 150 people per year over the next two and a half years with fully funded numeracy interventions. The independent training provider is one of seven Staffordshire-based providers to secure the contract for the programme.

Acacia Training will provide the short 2 – 4 week numeracy training courses through a combination of face to face training and tutor led e-learning. Face to face courses will be delivered in the local community, in places & at times that suit.

As a leading specialist training provider, Acacia Training’s mission is to improve people’s lives through the delivery of quality education and empower them to make choices, with a vision of making education accessible to everyone, ensuring opportunities for career progression and for Acacia Training and their learners to make a positive contribution to modern society.

Lisa Davies, Chief Sales Officer, Acacia Training, commented:

“We are firmly committed via Multiply to help transform, revitalise and realise the true potential of the adult population across Stoke on Trent and Staffordshire. We offer a range of bespoke and fully funded high-quality numeracy-based training courses, online and face-to-face to both employed and unemployed adults. Increasing the levels of functional numeracy will in turn support increasing employment, learning and skills and provide greater social mobility for adults across the county.”

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Philip White said:

“Improving your numeracy skills can help in everyday life, whether at work, managing household finances or helping children with their homework. It can also help to gain qualifications and boost career prospects, whatever your line of work.

“Many people are not confident about their numeracy skills. That is why we’d encourage anyone who feels like they could improve to find out more about our Multiply programme – it’s easy to access and really can make a difference. We look forward to seeing the Acacia Training courses getting off the ground.”

