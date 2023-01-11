Barnsley College Sport students rally on

Barnsley College Sport students have taken part in a five-week tennis leader course in partnership with professional coaches from the Lawn Tennis Association.

The course enabled the students to learn how to adapt the version of tennis, which is specifically designed to give young people with a disability the chance to play and compete in the sport. It provided Sport students with the opportunity to work with young disabled people and provided the invaluable hands-on experience of being involved in a sporting event.

The games have been shown to develop teamwork, co-ordination, cognitive and social skills amongst our Learning for Living and Work (LfLW) students. The LfLW department supports students with learning disabilities or difficulties to prepare them for independent living or supported employment.

Alice Robson, Head Coach at the Lawn Tennis Association, said:

“It has been a pleasure working with Barnsley College students. They have taken on feedback well and applied themselves to developing their skills. It was fantastic to see how they adapted the session to give students with learning disabilities the most success and gain enjoyment out of the session.

“The skills that Sport students have developed during the tennis leader course are transferrable to any sport they wish to pursue a career in.”

Amanda Sowerby, Physical Activity and Sports Co-ordinator at Barnsley College, added:

“By completing this course, the students developed their self-confidence, leadership skills and enhanced their future employment prospects. All the students involved in organising and taking part have been enthusiastic, helpful and willing to learn. They should be really proud of themselves.”

