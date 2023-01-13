Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Barton Peveril Rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted

Barton Peveril Sixth Form January 13, 2023
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

The recent inspection, which took place in November 2022, deemed the College Outstanding across all four key judgements: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

The College was rigorously inspected across four days. Inspectors developed a thorough experience of life at Barton Peveril through lesson and departmental observations, conversations with students, and discussions with staff.

‘Consistently high-quality teaching’

Speaking on the success of the College, Barton Peveril Principal Rob Temple said:

“I am delighted that the College has been recognised as Outstanding across all four key judgements. It’s a wonderful endorsement of the extraordinary efforts and skill of our teachers and support staff, and of how the students have responded to the high expectations we have of them. 

“Barton Peveril’s teachers were praised for delivering ‘consistently high-quality teaching’ and the College was described as having created a ‘nurturing environment where there is careful and close support’, and where students benefit from an extensive range of ‘high quality extra curricular opportunities.’

“The inspectors were unanimous in praising our studious young people – they found them to be exceptionally well behaved, thoroughly enjoyed their interactions with them and said they were a credit to the College. I would also wish to pay tribute to Jonathan Prest, my predecessor, who led the College for 14 years, establishing Barton Peveril as the destination of choice for the region’s young people and growing the College to the largest Sixth Form in the country.”

Barton Peveril Sixth Form

