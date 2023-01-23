Barton Peveril Students Awarded a Martin Read Young Composure Scholarship

Felix Sladen-Jewell (left) with Josh Clark (right)

Barton Peveril Sixth Form Students, Josh Clark and Felix Sladen-Jewell have earned a scholarship for the Martin Read Young Composer Scholarship.

The Martin Read Foundation (MRF) was created in memory of Read founded in 2014, Martin Read was an educator and composer who worked in Hampshire.

The platform is now utilised to celebrate contemporary music and the teaching of composition. The MRF young composer’s scheme provides support for aspiring composers which also includes a commission brief, a public premier at MRF’s 2023 Festival of Contemporary Music, workshops with the performer-in-residence and a bursary to fund the composer-mentoring.

The submissions were marked against a criterion decided upon by the 4 Martin Read Foundation Trustees, 2 of whom are composer-mentors. The criteria were:

Imagination and Flair

Scoring and Notation

Ambition

Former Upper Shirley High School student, Josh Clark speaks:

“As an aspiring young composer, I am thrilled to receive this scholarship from the MRF. I hope it will be a wonderful opportunity for me to learn from professionals, and I look forward to composing a cello piece to be performed.”

Former Thornden School Student, Felix Sladen-Jewell exclaims:

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with professional composers and musicians to create a piece of music. I have been composing a lot over the last year in particular and I am looking forward to expanding my skill set further and hearing a professional musician play my music.”

Barton Peveril Director of Performing Arts, Bryan Postlewaite writes:

“I am delighted that two Barton Peveril music students have won the MRF Young Composers Award. This is a really impressive achievement for these exceptional composers.“

