Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Barton Peveril Students Challenging their Entrepreneurial Skills with Makyth Ventures

Barton Peveril Sixth Form January 24, 2023
0 Comments

Barton Peveril Sixth Form Students challenged themselves with Makyth Ventures on Saturday 26th November 2022. 

Makyth Ventures is Winchester College’s entrepreneurship and innovation hub that convened nearly 150 people in New Hall. This competition attracted students from Winchester, Rugby School, Francis Holland School, King Edward VI School, Monkton Combe, Harrow School, St Swithun’s and Barton Peveril. Makyth Ventures sees the importance of lateral thinking and impactful imagination to solve challenges.

The theme of the competition was sustainability, allowing each team to investigate a problem, and device, and pitch their solution on how to make their college more sustainable. The teams chose three different issues as follows: 

  • Team Mission Possible – A campaign for saving energy
  • Free Thinkers – A campaign on the reduction of paper 
  • Making Waves – A campaign on single use items 
Mission PossibleMaking WavesFree Thinkers
Hope BrownLewis TwomeyMorsal Amiri
Liv DimentEllis FergusonFetra Amini
Keira WalshBeatrice StancescuOwen South
Josh SheathOscar Rich
Barton Peveril Students and The Teams

The three entrepreneurial teams created a campaign and pitched their ideas against other colleges, as a result Free Thinks won a prize for ‘Best College Engagement.’ 

Donna Bennett, Business Studies teacher at Barton Peveril exclaims:

 “I am so proud of how hard our students worked to get to the final and their ability to create such creative and powerful campaigns that could have a real impact on sustainability at Barton Peveril. They were very determined and had to work together to develop their campaigns in a short amount of time before bravely pitching them to over a hundred people. We definitely have some entrepreneurs in the making!”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Barton Peveril Sixth Form

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .