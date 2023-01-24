Barton Peveril Students Challenging their Entrepreneurial Skills with Makyth Ventures

Barton Peveril Sixth Form Students challenged themselves with Makyth Ventures on Saturday 26th November 2022.

Makyth Ventures is Winchester College’s entrepreneurship and innovation hub that convened nearly 150 people in New Hall. This competition attracted students from Winchester, Rugby School, Francis Holland School, King Edward VI School, Monkton Combe, Harrow School, St Swithun’s and Barton Peveril. Makyth Ventures sees the importance of lateral thinking and impactful imagination to solve challenges.

The theme of the competition was sustainability, allowing each team to investigate a problem, and device, and pitch their solution on how to make their college more sustainable. The teams chose three different issues as follows:

Team Mission Possible – A campaign for saving energy

Free Thinkers – A campaign on the reduction of paper

Making Waves – A campaign on single use items

Mission Possible Making Waves Free Thinkers Hope Brown Lewis Twomey Morsal Amiri Liv Diment Ellis Ferguson Fetra Amini Keira Walsh Beatrice Stancescu Owen South Josh Sheath Oscar Rich Barton Peveril Students and The Teams

The three entrepreneurial teams created a campaign and pitched their ideas against other colleges, as a result Free Thinks won a prize for ‘Best College Engagement.’

Donna Bennett, Business Studies teacher at Barton Peveril exclaims:

“I am so proud of how hard our students worked to get to the final and their ability to create such creative and powerful campaigns that could have a real impact on sustainability at Barton Peveril. They were very determined and had to work together to develop their campaigns in a short amount of time before bravely pitching them to over a hundred people. We definitely have some entrepreneurs in the making!”

