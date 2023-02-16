Barton Peveril Students Competing in the National Schools Netball Tournament

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s Elite Netball Team took part in the National Schools Netball tournament on Saturday 28th January.

The sport event took place in Aldershot, inviting 13 independent schools to compete. The National Schools Netball Competition pits the best Sixth Form and School teams in the country together, with early rounds determining local and regional champions before the ultimate rounds showcase the best team in the country.

With a triumphant finish, the Barton Squad, achieved 3rd place as the only state school, out of 13 independent schools.

The students involved:

Izzy Pearce Daisy Pointon Lucy Kimber Emma Brown Aaliyah Leavers Poppy Barnett Jenna Barrable Sienna Black Izzy Nutbourne Beaux Ball Phoebe Nott Abi Hutchings

Barton Peveril Teacher of Sport and PE, Alix Christopher says:

“The girls were exemplary ambassadors for the college and the county. Some excellent netball played and a final 3rd place finish.”

