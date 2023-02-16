Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Barton Peveril Students Competing in the National Schools Netball Tournament

Barton Peveril Sixth Form February 16, 2023
0 Comments

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s Elite Netball Team took part in the National Schools Netball tournament on Saturday 28th January. 

The sport event took place in Aldershot, inviting 13 independent schools to compete. The National Schools Netball Competition pits the best Sixth Form and School teams in the country together, with early rounds determining local and regional champions before the ultimate rounds showcase the best team in the country.

With a triumphant finish, the Barton Squad, achieved 3rd place as the only state school, out of 13 independent schools.

The students involved:

Izzy PearceDaisy Pointon
Lucy KimberEmma Brown
Aaliyah LeaversPoppy Barnett
Jenna BarrableSienna Black
Izzy NutbourneBeaux Ball
Phoebe NottAbi Hutchings

Barton Peveril Teacher of Sport and PE, Alix Christopher says:

“The girls were exemplary ambassadors for the college and the county. Some excellent netball played and a final 3rd place finish.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Barton Peveril Sixth Form

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .