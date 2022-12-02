Barton Peveril students qualified for the AoC National Cross Country Finals in Nottingham

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students Jasmine Gosse, Katie Youp and Lily Dermott have qualified for the Association of Colleges National Cross Country Finals in Nottingham, April 2023.

The Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport National Championships celebrate competitive sports, providing recognition and an opportunity for students to compete. They also remain one of the largest annual student sporting events in the UK.

The cross country race will take place at the University of Nottingham. The regional team race will include 12 male and 12 female participants, who will run a course at least 4.5km in length. The event is to be run as two races on the same course, one on Saturday 15th April and one on Sunday 16th April.

First year student Jasmine Gosse, who joined Barton Peveril from The Toynbee School, explains:

“I felt very happy and surprised when I found out I qualified, as it was my first cross country event with the college.”

Followed by this experience, former Boundary Oak school student Dermott also shares her enthusiasm:

“I feel utterly shocked at the fact I qualified, since I just went that day to do something I really love to do, whilst at the moment I was really just focusing on doing better than my own personal best.”

Saturday’s race commences in the morning between 11.30am and 11:45am for both female and male teams and Sunday’s race will begin from 10:00am to 10:15am.

Former Brookfield Community school student Katie Youp, who came 6th in the qualifying race, added:

“It is nice to do some cross country during the winter as I am busy competing in national triathlons in the summer. I have competed nationally in cross county over the years but it is nice to be selected for a race I have never done before and I am also excited to be representing Barton.”

