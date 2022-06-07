Batonbearers nominated by BMet to carry The Queen’s Baton with pride for the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

Four BMet champions have been officially chosen as Batonbearers for the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay, joining thousands of inspiring individuals in carrying the Baton.

The Baton is touring all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories before returning to England and later arriving at the opening of the Games in July.

The BMet Batonbearers will be carrying the Baton on a section of the route in July.

Graphic Design Lecturer Mohammed Islam will be joining students Behzad, Christabel and Grateful in this once in a lifetime opportunity, ahead of the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony.

Each of the four were chosen for being inspirational role models.

Speaking of their upcoming Batonbearer positions in Birmingham this July, the enthusiastic individuals had the following to say:

Behzad, who is an A level student at BMet’s Sutton Coldfield College, said: “I am so pleased to part of this exciting and rewarding opportunity, especially as I have never been involved in anything like this before!

“It is something really unique and I feel so proud!”

Grateful, an electronic engineering student at BMet’s James Watt College, added: “I feel so happy to be part of this special event and I’m really looking forward to taking part, especially as I love sports!

“It is good to be able to meet new people, alongside getting involved with people from BMet.”

Mohammed, who teaches at BMet’s Matthew Boulton College, said: “I am very excited about this fantastic opportunity. I am proud to be recognised for the work I do at my college, and to be representing the city where I am from!

“I have also volunteered for the Olympics in London, so know how great such an experience can be.”

Christabel expressed: “I am so thankful that my teacher let me know about this brilliant opportunity and hope I represent myself, my community and the city well.

“I am looking forward to sharing the experience with likeminded people who share my passion for the special occasion.”

Pat Carvalho, Principal and CEO of BMet, said: “We are very proud of the Batonbearers from BMet and the unique role they will be playing in representing our communities. We will be cheering them on in July.”

The Relay officially began on the 7 October 2021 when the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth in the Baton, which was designed by Coventry-based artist Laura Nyahuye.

Its final destination will be the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

