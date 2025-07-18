BCoT recognised at Inspire Awards

Basingstoke College of Technology is thrilled to be recognised at this year’s Inspire Awards.

The college was a finalist in the Best Place to Work and Sustainable Champion categories, marking its commitment to creating a supportive environment for staff and bridging the critical skills gap in green technologies.

BCoT was praised for its outstanding staff engagement and wellbeing initiatives, including annual Staff Awards, a digital “Thank You” card system, and long-service recognition that foster a strong culture of gratitude and community. It was also commended for its investments in supporting the region’s transition to net-zero through the Green Energy Centre, the Electric Vehicle (EV) training centre, the first of its kind in the South East and a suite of free online and distance learning courses, covering essential topics such as environmental sustainability, climate change awareness, and retrofit.

The Inspire Awards celebrate and showcase the success of local businesses in Basingstoke and Deane, shining a spotlight on organisations that demonstrate outstanding achievements and make significant contributions to their communities and industries.

BCoT had more reasons to celebrate the event as Tallulah Crawford, who is undertaking a hairdressing apprenticeship with the college, won Apprentice/Trainee of the Year; and ASK Technologies, who receive support from BCoT, also won Medium Business of the Year.

Anthony Bravo OBE, Principal of BCoT, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised at the Inspire Awards, an important initiative showcasing the positive impact that businesses are making on our community. Both nominations are a testament to the passion and commitment of our staff, students, and employer partners. I’d also like to congratulate Tallulah and ASK Technologies for their award wins, which are both truly well-deserved.”

BCoT is a leading further education college that offers full and part-time advanced technical and vocational qualifications plus apprenticeships, higher education, professional and leisure courses. It enables students to progress to university, employment or an apprenticeship.

In its most recent Ofsted inspection, the college was praised for establishing strong and successful relationships with industry partners and businesses to develop innovative courses. Learners “acquire the skills and knowledge valued by stakeholders”, as well as tailoring “apprenticeship programmes so that apprentices develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours closely aligned to their job role.” The report highlighted that students enjoy learning at BCoT, which was reflected in their motivation and attendance, and they “rightly appreciate the interesting and stimulating lessons” and “grow in confidence and resilience”. The report also celebrated the fact that teachers use their own experiences to inspire students. For example, teachers in hospitality use their experience of working in prestigious hotels across the world to enthuse learners.