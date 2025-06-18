BCoT wins national teaching award for use of AI in the classroom

Basingstoke College of Technology has been celebrated for its transformational use of AI in teaching, learning and student support.

The use of AI platforms and technologies across the college has helped students improve their grades, feel more confident and freed up more time for teachers to spend with their students.

In recognition, the Digital Team has won a Silver Award for Transformational Use of Digital Technology in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards.

BCoT’s use of AI started when a student passionately pleaded against the unchecked use of AI while studying. This ignited a pivotal debate and prompted the college to address its use.

Scott Hayden, Head of Digital, said:

“It was clear that AI was not going to stop, and we needed to embrace it. But in a way that would enhance our teaching, empower students, and ensure equitable access. The introduction of Google Gemini, Canva AI and other personal AI learning tools has profoundly impacted how we work as a college and helped our students reach their full potential. We are very proud to receive this award, which is a testament to the team’s hard work, but also the willingness of our colleagues and our students to embrace AI.”

BCoT has also established the “AI Ethics Group,” demonstrating a commitment to responsible deployment, and introduced robust governance policies, and supported other colleges to introduce the use of AI in the classroom.

BCoT is one of 94 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.

The winners’ announcement is made on National Thank a Teacher Day and Claire Rogers, Vice President for Transformation and Delivery from Pearson, visited BCoT to present the award to the Digital Team.

Chosen from thousands of nominees, they will now be in with the chance of winning the highly desired Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

Celebrating the whole education community, National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, Sponsor of the Award for Transformation Use of Digital Technology, says:

“Those who harness technology most effectively in education have the power to supercharge learning, unlock potential, and transform outcomes. Nord Anglia Education is proud to sponsor this award celebrating educators who lead the way in using digital tools to elevate teaching and learning. Congratulations to this year’s Silver Award winners, your creativity and dedication are shaping the future of education!”