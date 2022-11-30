Ben’s new podcast gets students and staff talking about the things that matter

@BordersCollege student Ben Rorison is following his passion for radio presenting by launching a new podcast aimed at addressing issues faced by students.

19-year-old Ben from Peebles is studying on the Skills for Learning and Work 2 programme and is passionate about promoting a more inclusive environment for all within the College community.

Presenting his first ‘College Life” podcast, Ben talked about LGBTQ+ and what the College is doing to ensure that students are supported and included throughout their learner journeys.

Such was the success of the first edition, College staff and students have been getting involved, with lots of meaningful discussions around LGBTQ+ taking place throughout the College.

Ben’s next topic in the ‘College Life’ series will look at mental health, and he’s looking forward to once again getting people talking about the issues that matter and the support in place to address them.

Talking about his podcast, Ben commented:

“Broadcasting is something I love doing, and my podcast is giving me good experience in presenting, something I hope to do as a full-time job when I leave College. I’ve had a great response since starting, and it’s good to get everyone talking about the real-life issues facing students.”

Ben hopes that gaining experience in presenting will one day lead to his dream job of presenting on the radio, and already has some exciting plans in place for when his course finishes at the end of the academic year.

