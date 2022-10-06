Big Bang is inviting young people to get involved in STEM projects

The Big Bang is inspiring students to think big, problem solve and come up with amazing ideas to solve real issues in science and engineering. Young people can get creative following easy step-by-steps with The Big Bang Challenge, a new resource to guide students through the stages of STEM project work.

There are currently 2 Challenges young people can get stuck into – ‘Eat your way to a healthier planet’ and ‘Technology for a greener world’. Each Challenge has 3 sessions which follow the project concept, process and outcome. Although completing sessions 2 and 3 are optional, they will enable young people to enter their project into The Big Bang Competition.

To celebrate their progress and recognise STEM skills, students receive certificates and virtual badges as they work through the Challenge.

Natasha Sudan, Senior Product Development Manager at EngineeringUK, commented:

“The Big Bang Challenge will help young people get started on their projects for The Competition. Whether students have 1 hour or even a few weeks to work on a project, there’s plenty to get stuck in with by following the easy steps in The Challenge!

“The Big Bang Challenge will help students kickstart their project and be in with a chance to win amazing prizes in The Competition. I can’t wait to see the innovations and inventions of young people!”

Projects can be about any topic in the field of STEM and students can find inspiration in The Big Bang Project Gallery, which is home to past projects from improving well-being to creating sustainable solutions.

The Challenge is for students aged 11 to 18 of all abilities and the associated Teacher Resource gives more details on The Challenge, links to the curriculum and next steps.

Dr Meryl Batchelder, subject leader for science at Corbridge Middle School, said:

“The Big Bang Competition is a vibrant celebration of young people and STEM where students compete for big prizes but the best accolade is simply being part of the excitement!”

