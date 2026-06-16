Educ8 Training and EOTAS collaborate to help young people reconnect with learning

Educ8 Training and Vale Youth Service EOTAS have partnered up to help young people across South Wales re-engage with education, build confidence and develop clear pathways towards future careers.

Through the collaboration, vocational learning opportunities are tailored to the needs of learners supported by EOTAS (Education Otherwise Than at School), a local authority provision for children and young people who are unable to attend mainstream school due to permanent exclusion, long-term disengagement, school-based anxiety, or health-related challenges.

Educ8 Training introduced the Elev8 Engineering programme over the last year, after the success of its Elev8 Hair and Beauty programme, which is now in its second year. The initiative has already had a significant impact, giving learners the opportunity to participate in practical engineering activities while developing valuable employability and technical skills.

Participants explore CAD design, the safe use of tools and materials, workshop practices, and team-based problem-solving, while gaining insight into career opportunities within the engineering sector.

The partnership demonstrates the value of organisations working together to create accessible vocational pathways that help young people reconnect with learning in a meaningful and practical way, while opening doors to future education and employment opportunities.

Michaela O’Neill, Pupil Engagement Caseworker at Vale Youth Service EOTAS said:

“The Educ8 team have been incredibly responsive and accommodating, and it has been a pleasure working with them. I’m a huge supporter of the programme and would fully advocate continuing to use it.

“Those taking the engineering course are absolutely thriving. The young people weren’t interested before, but the course has been great for them and has really helped build their confidence.”

Joshua Rees, Senior Business Development Manager at Educ8 said:

“Our partnership with Vale Youth Service EOTAS is making a real difference to the lives of young people who may have faced significant barriers to education.

“Through programmes such as Elev8 Engineering, we are able to provide an engaging and supportive environment where learners can develop practical skills, build confidence and begin to see a positive future for themselves.

“What has been particularly rewarding is seeing learners who may have previously disengaged from education discover a genuine passion for learning again. The hands-on nature of the programme allows them to experience success, develop new interests and recognise their own potential.”

About Elev8

Elev8 is a vocational programme for learners aged 9–16, offering a practical alternative to traditional academic routes. It equips young people with industry-led skills, recognised qualifications, and the confidence to progress into further education, apprenticeships, or employment. Delivered in partnership with Aspire 2Be, ISA Training, and Educ8 Training, Elev8 provides a diverse range of accredited courses. These include Hair & Beauty (City & Guilds-aligned), Digital Tycoons (entrepreneurship and business skills), Design

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