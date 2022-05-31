Blackburn University Centre celebrates re-launched BA (Hons) Education Studies course 

Blackburn University Centre staff and students are celebrating re-launching their BA (Hons) Education Studies course after a successful revalidation by Lancaster University.

The popular course, which has been running since 2007, has been redeveloped with substantial changes made to the programme to have a greater focus on themes of sustainability and digital technology that reflect real-world changes to the education sector.

The alterations have been made to reflect the real-world changes to the education sector and the need for educators to recognise their part in the battle with climate change.

As part of the course students will have the opportunity to work with national and international networks involved in sustainability, to allow students to bring global initiatives into their own communities.

The course was validated after a panel from Lancaster University recently visited Blackburn University Centre.

Justine Walker, Head of School for Health, Humanities and Education at Blackburn University Centre said: “The revalidation has enabled us to design an innovative and exciting new programme of study that both responds to and anticipates changes within education and the wider external environment.

“The ‘Sustainable Education’ and ‘Technology Enhanced Learning’ strands are cutting-edge and build on the fundamental areas of education that are studied on the course in order to empower our graduates and to prepare them for a range of careers, including primary school teaching, lecturing and positions within voluntary, public and private sector organisations.”

The feedback from Lancaster University included praise around the excellent wrap-around support provided by all staff for all students, how transformational the programme has been for its graduates, and the enthusiasm, investment in research and professional integrity of the team.

Also praised were the students and alumni for being excellent ambassadors for the programme, and the integration of themes of sustainability and digital technology.

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad said: “I’m delighted to hear that our BA (Hons) Education Studies course has once again been revalidated by Lancaster University. The feedback we received from the reviewing panel was extremely complimentary about the programme in terms of the content, the quality of teaching and the achievements of our learners.

“The fact that there were numerous commendations given, including around the innovation in teaching, is also a superb achievement of which we are extremely proud. I’d like to thank all our staff who continually work so hard to make this programme the success that it is.”

Published in