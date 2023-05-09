Blended Learning Summer Conference 2023!

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) is excited to announce the return of the face-to-face Blended Learning Conference.

The event, which takes place on Monday 10th July, will focus on how the advancement in technology is changing the landscape of how we work and learn and has the potential to bring unparalleled digital transformation to education. This CPD event will have a strong focus on how supporting teachers and learners to use these tools effectively will be crucial to success and utilisation.

During the conference there will be a host of specialist speakers discussing how to optimise the opportunities brought to us by emerging technology such as artificial intelligence and mixed reality and immersive learning.

Dan Fitzpatrick, a global thought leader on Artificial Intelligence in education, will be providing the keynote on the day. Alongside 15 other digital learning experts from across the further and higher education sector hosting workshops.

Speaking about the conference, Amy Hollier, Director of Blended and Online Learning at HoW College, said:

“We are delighted to be hosting the first face to face Blended Learning Consortium event in three years in July 2023. This conference promises to be the CPD event of the year for all educators including lecturers, digital learning technologists, teaching and learning managers and everyone in between. The fact we have so many speakers from colleges across the UK willing to join us and share their best practice is testament to the incredibly special community of the Blended Learning Consortium.”

Matt Beck, Blended Learning Team Leader, also commented:

“To have a Summer BLC conference face to face again will be so beneficial to all who attend. It will be a great opportunity to meet with passionate colleagues to discuss current and important topics in the world of EdTech. At this year’s conference we have a range of sector leaders, innovators and all-round influential figures to share their expertise with all attendees, it’s going to be a good one and not to be missed!”

The conference will take place on Monday 10th July 2023 at Kings Worcester, 5 College Green WR1 2LL and is one not to be missed. Although the event is free for all to attend, there is a limited capacity, so we encourage you to sign up through Eventbrite at your earliest convenience using the following link: BLC Summer Conference 2023 Registration, Mon 10 Jul 2023 at 10:00 | Eventbrite

