BMet and Aston University unite to co-host inclusivity-focused Birmingham Disability Festival

Equity, diversity and inclusivity were in full force in Birmingham at the start of this month, via a volunteer-run Disability Festival hosted by BMet College and Aston University.

Now in its third year, the free, community-focused event was created and delivered by the Birmingham Disability Festival Committee (BDFC), led by the health and wellbeing coaching organisation Ways for Wellbeing, which was instrumental in providing a range of activities.

The festival showcases a wide range of disabled talent through performances, sport, interactive games and disabled business owners. Essential resources were also available to “empower disabled people to thrive in their future life.”

A new addition to the festival programme this year was an Inclusive Walk around Aston University grounds, which marked a major milestone in the city’s celebration of Disability Pride Month. Beginning with an inclusive warm-up, participants then took part in an accessible route around Aston University Lake.

The event opened with an opening speech by the Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker. Other key highlights included:

Cosy Sofa Chats facilitated by Andrew Bull, with speakers including Nadia Johnstone-Smith, Charlotte Berisford and others.

facilitated by Andrew Bull, with speakers including Nadia Johnstone-Smith, Charlotte Berisford and others. Live performances from disabled artists, musicians and dance groups. Dhol drummers also led a procession of attendees around BMet university and Aston University.

from disabled artists, musicians and dance groups. Dhol drummers also led a procession of attendees around BMet university and Aston University. Inclusive sports and games such as boccia, wheelchair basketball, blind football, pickleball, volleyball and more.

such as boccia, wheelchair basketball, blind football, pickleball, volleyball and more. Workshops including nature and wellbeing sessions delivered by BMet and Ways for Wellbeing UK CIC.

including nature and wellbeing sessions delivered by BMet and Ways for Wellbeing UK CIC. A Play Zone for adults and children featuring a bouncy castle and creative fun games and circus skills.

Speaking of the event, Pat Carvalho, CEO and Principal at BMet said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to be at the festival for a third successful year. Once again, it was great to have the opportunity to celebrate people with disabilities from across Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond.

“The event was so vibrant and positive and being able to co-host with Aston University, which is just a stone’s throw away from BMet’s Matthew Boulton College, was a fantastic example of unity for two likeminded educational institutions.”

Paul Rooney, Online Systems Developer at BMet, who was a lead volunteer for the event and handled social media promotions for the Disability Festival said:

“I have once again thoroughly enjoyed every minute of being involved in this event, from start to finish.

“Being in a co-ordinator role for such a positive event was wholly rewarding for me, the college and the community at large. I am really looking forward to supporting the event again next year!”

Nabila Gardner, Director at Ways for Wellbeing UK CIC said:

“Welcoming the Inclusive Walk into the Birmingham Disability Festival & Inclusive Walk for 2026 is a defining moment for us as the city’s only disability-led, citywide festival. As a volunteer-run event, every step we take forward is powered by community commitment, lived experience and the belief that disabled people deserve to be visible and celebrated in the heart of Birmingham. The Inclusive Walk strengthens that purpose — it brings our community together in public space with pride, solidarity and joy. This expansion shows what is possible when disabled people lead the way and the city stands with us.”

Rabia Ahmed, Academic Lead EDI from Aston University said:

“Aston is proud to host the Birmingham Disability Festival Inclusive Walk. This festival is about visibility, access and joy. We’re excited to partner with organisations and groups across the city and beyond to celebrate the contributions of the community and to foster greater inclusion in our shared spaces.”

Supporting the Birmingham Disability Festival reflects BMet’s ongoing commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.