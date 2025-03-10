BMet diversity and inclusion champions gain double award wins at coveted World Skills event

BMet College has officially proven that equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of what their team do, after securing two award wins at the World Skills EDI Hero Awards.

Pauline Barker, Department Manager for Rail Engineering at James Watt College, received the Training Provider of the Year accolade on behalf of her team and Fredericka McFarlane, Co-ordinator and Lecturer of IT Digital at BMet’s Matthew Boulton College obtained a Highly Commended Educator of the Year award.

BMet was also nominated for the Inclusive Employer of the Year, signifying that equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) is at the top of their agenda.

Held at Westminster in London, the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Heroes Awards 2025 celebrates individuals and organisations championing diversity and inclusion in the education sector.

The awards demonstrate a commitment to helping young people of all backgrounds get the best start in work and life.

Pauline submitted her entry for the Rail Engineering department, given the EDI work they do to support student progress. Fredericka was nominated for her hard work to ensure the progress of BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) and wider students in Digital & IT.

Speaking of the BMet Rail Engineering award win, Pauline said:

“We feel incredibly honoured and humbled to receive our award. It is not only a testament to the dedication and hard work of the team, but also to the programme we have developed in advancing equity, diversity and inclusion.

“This recognition validates the passion and commitment we have for driving change and helping individuals to feel seen, heard and empowered from across the West Midlands and to secure employment opportunities within the rail sector.

“We offer a programme with wraparound support to meet individual needs aligned with regional initiatives aimed at enhancing rail industry skills. By fostering an inclusive safe environment, we believe that everyone, regardless of their background, should have access to opportunities that can transform their lives and careers.”

Fredericka, who obtained a Highly Commended Award said:

“As an educator, I am truly blessed to be in a position where I can shape minds, encourage growth, and contribute to the success of the next generation. The true reward in teaching doesn’t lie in accolades or awards, but in seeing the spark of curiosity in a student’s eyes, knowing that you played a part in their journey.

“I have always believed that teaching is not just about imparting knowledge, but it’s about inspiring a love for learning, building confidence and fostering an environment where everyone feels safe and valued. Every day, my students teach me just as much as I hope to teach them. Their passion, their dreams and their courage inspire me to be a better version of myself.”