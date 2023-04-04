Borders College Earns Accreditation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company!

@BordersCollege has been officially accredited as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organisation.

Certification™ is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work® – the global authority on workplace culture, with its rigorous, data-driven For All™ methodology – the accreditation confirms that at least 65% of employees have a consistently positive experience at Borders College.

Borders College Principal Pete Smith commented:

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified again. It means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their colleagues, their leaders and their jobs. This is important to Borders College because we know that when our people have a high-trust experience every day, they are more productive and provide a better experience for our students.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK said:

“We congratulate Borders College on achieving their Certification. Organisations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees around the world, using those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work® UK helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a truly ‘great place to work’. To learn more, please visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

