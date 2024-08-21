BPP announced as provider for the Governments Accountancy apprenticeship programmes

BPP Education Group(@BPPGroup), the UK’s leading provider of apprenticeships, has been awarded national delivery of high-quality, accountancy apprenticeships to Civil Servants nationwide. BPP will support over 650 learners across 100 Civil Service departments and agencies to achieve ACCA, CIMA, ICAEW or AAT accountancy qualifications.

Individuals will undertake the Level 3 Assistant Accountant, Level 4 Professional Accounting/Taxation Technician and or Level 7 Accountancy/Taxation Professional accountancy apprenticeships where they will benefit from 45+ years of finance expertise. BPP has been providing accountancy apprenticeships for 14 years and has trained two thirds of all accountants in the UK at some point in their careers.

This follows a formal tender process by the Cabinet Office on behalf of the Civil Service Apprenticeship Unit and was managed through the Crown Commercial Service (CCS). The CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2022/2023, the CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £3.8bilion, supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

The accountancy apprenticeship proposition supports the government’s ’2022-2025 Government Finance Function Strategy’ by using apprenticeships to upskill a specialist finance workforce who meet the high standards of financial management expected by Parliament and citizens. It will see BPP continue to support the Civil Service to develop its talent pipeline in the face of the ever-growing finance skills, grow capabilities and realise the ambitions of the Civil Service Apprenticeship Strategy.

Adam Temple, Managing Director at BPP’s Accountancy School commented:

“Collaborating with the Cabinet Office to develop finance expertise across the Civil Service is a great honour for BPP – upskilling finance teams through our apprenticeships will help finance to be at the heart of decision-making to deliver better value for money and strengthen public trust. Operating at the centre of all departments, our finance learners will be uniquely placed to develop more joined-up and robust solutions to the challenges facing government. And our training programmes will support the maintaining and strengthening of the Government Finance Function ensuring they are meeting the demands of today and building resilience for the future.”