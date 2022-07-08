Brand-new high quality adult learning facility for Hillingdon

At last night’s (Thursday 7 July) Cabinet meeting it was agreed that Brookfield Adult Learning Centre in Uxbridge will be relocated to Hillingdon Council’s Civic Centre.

The council is investing £875,000 in the creation of a new state-of-the-art adult education centre in the heart of Uxbridge which is set to open this comingSeptember for the start of the new academic year.

The centre, which will be adjacent to the new Uxbridge Family Hub, will offer five 50 square metre teaching classrooms, a multi-purpose workshop classroom (for arts, crafts and floristry), office space and toilets. A dedicated entrance will be created for the centre and there will also be new, additional facilities, including a cookery room for up to eight students and the provision ofa creche.

The move coincides with the council renaming the service – ‘Learn Hillingdon -Adult Community Education’ from the start of the 2022/23 academic year and delivering new branding to further increase awareness of the wide variety of courses that it offers.

The service will continue to offer a varied and exciting programme of learning, featuring hundreds of courses for day, evening and weekend study. Courses are delivered in a blended way, featuring a mix of classroom teaching and online learning.

The programme includes qualifications studies to help residents into work or further their career goals; courses to deliver personal or social development; sessions to improve emotional health and wellbeing; courses to support adults with learning difficulties and disabilities; as well as sessions delivered in the community.

Cllr Susan O’Brien, Hillingdon Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said:

“We are pleased to invest even more in this service to enhance and improve the facilities it offers our residents.

“We offer much more than just learning. Learn Hillingdon – Adult Community Education is a hugely valuable resource for those aged over 19 who want to improve their economic prospects and social and emotional wellbeing.

“If you want to change your career, find a job, learn a newskillor upskill, discover a new interest, boost your confidence or independence, meet people then why not take a look at the hundreds of courses we have on offer?”

The programme of courses for the 2022/23 academic year will be available from early August at www.hillingdon.gov.uk/adultlearning.

The council’s Cabinet also authorised the lease of the former Brookfield Adult Learning Centre site on Park Road, Uxbridge to Orchard Hill College and Academy Trust, which will create an additional 30 specialist adult learning college places.

Published in