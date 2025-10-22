Breaking news! Students make the headlines at New City College Achievement Awards

It was a night of celebration, pride and plenty of ‘good news’ moments as 35 exceptional students were recognised at the New City College Student Achievement Awards 2025.

Themed around a breaking news broadcast, the evening turned the spotlight on student success, with positive stories from across the year presented in a dynamic news-show format that proved a hit with the students, their families, staff and VIP guests who filled the auditorium to applaud the winners.

Hosted by former NCC student Avri Forbes, and held at the Leonardo Royal London City Hotel, the ceremony began with an inspiring talk from guest speakers Hamed and Hessam Amiri, two remarkable brothers whose best-selling book The Boy With Two Hearts tells their courageous story of fleeing Afghanistan under Taliban rule when they were children. They spoke about resilience, drive and inclusion and their words resonated deeply with everyone present.

The night also featured vibrant performances from the NCC Havering Sixth Form Student Band, who got everyone in a celebratory mood with uplifting renditions of Dua Lipa’s Dance the Night and Kool and the Gang’s Celebration.

Principals Alison Arnaud, Jacqueline Mitchell, Colleen Marshall, and Janet Smith presented awards to outstanding students from across their campuses, representing a wide range of subjects and study areas – from A Levels and vocational courses to Higher Education, ESOL and Apprenticeships.

The final and most prestigious award of the evening, the Group Principal and CEO Award for Outstanding Achievement, went to Oliver McLarens from Havering Sixth Form Campus, who has progressed to study PPE (Philosophy, Politics and Economics) at Oxford University having achieved an outstanding set of A Level results. He was commended for his hard work and exceptional commitment and was presented with his award by Gerry McDonald CBE, NCC’s Group Principal and CEO (pictured above).

Gerry McDonald CBE concluded the evening by praising the award-winning students and questioning what it means to be outstanding. He said:

“We have seen the very best of New City College here this evening and we delight in our students’ achievement. We understand what it takes to be outstanding.

“But we also know, like New City College, you will not rest on your success but will continue to face new challenges with the determination that you have already shown; and that you will do so with the hope, compassion and optimism that are the true markers of outstanding.”

Gerry also thanked the event’s gold sponsors – CTC Building Services and a.r.u. London, as well as other sponsors: Pearson, Bath Spa University, Canary Wharf Group, Red Kettle Media, Mindful Education, Clearhead, Printech, and Get Yourself Noticed, who all contributed to a fantastic evening that celebrated the college’s values of opportunity, success, and community.