British Esports Partners with Leading EdTech Event, Bett UK 2023

National Esports Federation partners with the world’s leading EdTech conference, Bett UK for ‘Esports @ Bett’ from 29-31 March at the ExCeL, London.

British Esports, established in 2016 as the UK’s national esports federation, has announced its continued partnership and collaboration with the world’s leading EdTech event, Bett UK 2023 from Hyve.

The global community for education technology, Bett, is the largest annual event of its kind, focused on delivering key insights from the worlds of education and technology. Bett is once again backing the rapid emergence of esports, through delivering hands-on ways for educators to learn, enjoy and adapt esports for relevant use in schools and classrooms.

Following on from the hugely popular Esports Village in 2022, British Esports is once again working in association with Bett to host Esports @ Bett.

Featuring a range of keynote sessions and panel discussions focused on esports and education, as well as a showcase esports tournament, Esports @ Bett will offer innovative and exciting content sessions from schools already on their esports journey, as well as hands-on opportunities with the latest esports technology.

Furthermore, those looking for an introduction to esports, considering setting up a programme in their own school or even seeking a deeper understanding of the skills and career pathways that esports can develop are encouraged to visit the Esports @ Bett Hub, a carefully curated range of assets and content aided by British Esports, from esports guides, to inclusivity in esports and the very latest on esports qualifications.

“Esports @ Bett will showcase how schools, colleges and universities can harness this ever growing industry to engage students, support teaching and learning objectives and identify future skills,” said Kalam Neale, Head of Education, British Esports. “Esports is a great vehicle to reconnect the education ecosystem and reimagine the potential of technology in education.”

Hosted by Kalam Neale, Head of Education at British Esports, the Esports @ Bett stage will feature key stakeholders from the British Esports Federation, including;

Kalam Neale, Head of Education at British Esports ‘Esports 101: Powering up your esports journey’ on 29th March at 11.00am – a talk with Nathan O’Grady, VR/AR and Esports Lead at Kings InterHigh, and Max Copley, Teacher and Esports Lead from DLD College London ‘Level Up Esports in Education’ on 30th March at 11am – a look at the internal and external factors affecting the development of esports facilities.

Alex Davis, Performance Advisor at British Esports ‘The Brain and the Game: Prioritising Player Well-being in Esports’ on 31st March at 11.00am – an exploration into the mental health challenges facing esports players.

Alice Leaman, Head of Operations at British Esports ‘Esports is for Everyone: Exploring inclusion in your esports team’ on 31st March at 3.00pm – a fireside chat on the benefits of esports communities.



“British Esports is thrilled to be working with Bett to host the larger, more improved Esports Zone at Bett 2023,” said Chester King, CEO, British Esports. “We’re proud to be partnering with Bett at the biggest educational technology exhibition and fully support Bett’s renewed commitment to equitable learning for all.”

For more information on the British Esports Federation at the Bett Show, head on over to the Esports @ Bett Hub or visit www.britishesports.org.

Published in