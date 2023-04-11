Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Briton Ferry Llansawel FC Scholarship Programme

Grŵp NPTC Group April 11, 2023
0 Comments
Briton Ferry Llansawel FC Scholarship Programme

It is with great pleasure that we announce our new Briton Ferry Llansawel FC Scholarship Programme for talented 16–18-year-old players.  The free programme, in partnership with NPTC Group of Colleges, will provide players with an opportunity to study and train full-time at the football club. The team will also play in the Welsh Colleges League. Our academy is thriving at the moment and the new scholarship programme will add another vital layer to our development pathway.

“We are extremely excited to launch this new programme which has been over 18 months in the planning.  We see this programme as a fantastic opportunity for our young players to gain more contact time with our excellent academy coaching staff, who possess UEFA A / UEFA Pro licences, enabling us to close the gap between our academy, development and first team.  Training and playing in this programme will accelerate our young players’ development and support our goal of seeing more of our academy/development players stepping into our first team playing in the Cymru League South or even moving into the professional game.” Andy Dyer, Director of Football.

Barry Roberts, Head of Sport and Public Services at NPTC Group of Colleges said: 

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Briton Ferry Llansawel Football Club and the wider community supporting sport and education. It’s an exciting opportunity for boys aged 16 to 18 to play football in a professional capacity and also study for a Level 3  qualification – ensuring progress to other courses such as a university programme or a pathway in professional football.”

For initial enquiries, please contact barry.roberts@nptcgroup.ac.uk

Follow the link below for more information about our Sport and Public Services courses at NPTC Group of Colleges.

Sport & Public Services Courses

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Grŵp NPTC Group

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .