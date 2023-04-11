It is with great pleasure that we announce our new Briton Ferry Llansawel FC Scholarship Programme for talented 16–18-year-old players. The free programme, in partnership with NPTC Group of Colleges, will provide players with an opportunity to study and train full-time at the football club. The team will also play in the Welsh Colleges League. Our academy is thriving at the moment and the new scholarship programme will add another vital layer to our development pathway.

“We are extremely excited to launch this new programme which has been over 18 months in the planning. We see this programme as a fantastic opportunity for our young players to gain more contact time with our excellent academy coaching staff, who possess UEFA A / UEFA Pro licences, enabling us to close the gap between our academy, development and first team. Training and playing in this programme will accelerate our young players’ development and support our goal of seeing more of our academy/development players stepping into our first team playing in the Cymru League South or even moving into the professional game.” Andy Dyer, Director of Football.

Barry Roberts, Head of Sport and Public Services at NPTC Group of Colleges said:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Briton Ferry Llansawel Football Club and the wider community supporting sport and education. It’s an exciting opportunity for boys aged 16 to 18 to play football in a professional capacity and also study for a Level 3 qualification – ensuring progress to other courses such as a university programme or a pathway in professional football.”

For initial enquiries, please contact barry.roberts@nptcgroup.ac.uk

Follow the link below for more information about our Sport and Public Services courses at NPTC Group of Colleges.

Sport & Public Services Courses

