Brock students make up HALF the field in Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport Fitness Trainer Finals

Four out of the eight national finalists in the AoC Sport Fitness Trainer competition this year will be Brockenhurst College students, officials have confirmed.

The event will take place over the weekend of 15 and 16 April at the University of Nottingham, and will feature Olivia ‘Lolly’ Cull, Rebecca Smith, Jack Taylor and Zoe Torevelle from Brock.

Jack Taylor, who is set to study Sports Massage Therapy at university, said he was delighted for both himself and his fellow Brock students who also made the grade.

He said: “For me personally this is a great opportunity to test my skills and also learn from others – I can’t wait to get stuck in and give it my best in the final.”

It all began when six Brock students entered the passive phase of the competition last autumn, against 96 other students nationally.

This required them to complete an online test demonstrating knowledge and understanding of personal training.

Four Brock students then made it through to an online national qualifier against 36 other competitors.

This involved a session plan submission, a virtually delivered PT session with a client or clients, and demonstration of exercise movements (hard skills).

All four successfully passed this stage and progressed to the national final in Nottingham.

They will now be assessed on various elements of personal training using real-life industry-based scenarios, pushing them well beyond anything they have done previously.

Among other things, they will be assessed on session planning, session delivery, fitness testing, business understanding and marketing.

Ultimately, one of the eight finalists will be crowned AoC Sport Fitness Trainer Champion.

News that Brock students are set to make up half the field came as a welcome surprise to everyone in the College’s Sport department.

Sport teacher Kirsty Buckland said:

“I am beyond proud of each of the learners for not only progressing through the first few rounds but now managing to get to the final.

“Being responsible for 50% of the remaining eight in the competition is a huge achievement and something that no other college has done.

“We wish all four the very best of luck in the finals, and you never know, we could possibly have a Sport Fitness Trainer Champion taking their exams here at Brock this summer.”

AoC Competition Lead, Angus Milligan, said of the final:

“Competitors will be tested in a variety of tasks in an environment that replicates being out in the industry.

“We will be providing competitors with various scenarios and work spaces such as gyms, studio spaces, and outdoor training areas.”

Published in