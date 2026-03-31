BSDC delivers future focused automotive training

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently delivered specialist F-Gas training to representatives from Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd. in the College’s Advanced Automotive Training Centre (AATC).

Led by industry expert and BSDC lecturer, James Davies, the training focused on the major principles of fluorinated gases (F-Gas) and ozone-depleting substances (ODS) used in stationary refrigeration, air-conditioning and heat pump systems. The session demonstrated how BSDC works closely with employers to provide tailored training solutions that align with industry requirements and meet evolving demands for the future.

The College’s AATC specialises in advanced vehicle technologies, including hybrid and electric vehicle systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and hydrogen vehicle technology. The Centre plays a key role in supporting the region’s automotive sector as it adapts to rapidly changing technologies and the transition towards alternative fuel vehicles.

Students train using industry-standard equipment and modern vehicles, including an all-electric Nissan Leaf, a hybrid Toyota Prius and a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Toyota Mirai, ensuring they gain practical experience with the technologies shaping the future of the motor industry.

Alongside its automotive expertise, the College is also investing in training that supports the transition to more sustainable technologies across multiple industries. The College’s Green Skills Centre focuses on sustainability within the construction sector, providing training in renewable and low-carbon technologies such as solar photovoltaic systems, battery storage, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging installations.

Through facilities such as the AATC and the Green Skills Centre, Burton and South Derbyshire College is supporting both employers and individuals to develop the specialist skills needed for the technologies of the future.

Lecturer, James Davies said: “Working with Toyota Manufacturing UK was a great opportunity to showcase how we can tailor technical training to meet very specific industry needs. Their team were highly engaged, and it was rewarding to support them in gaining the specialist knowledge required to work safely and confidently with F-Gas systems. Bespoke sessions like this are a key part of how we help employers keep pace with new technologies.”

This collaboration highlights BSDC’s commitment to supporting employers with specialist, future focused training that strengthens workforce capability and supports long-term business growth. By continually investing in advanced facilities and industry-led programmes, the College ensures organisations can access the skills and expertise they need to stay competitive. BSDC looks forward to building on this partnership approach and working with more employers to deliver high-quality, tailored training that meets evolving sector demands.

Employers interested in training opportunities can contact the College’s Business Development Team at [email protected] or call 01283 242088. A limited number of funded places may be available on some courses, with eligibility checked by the team at the point of enquiry.