BSDC strengthens international partnerships across Asia

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has recently strengthened its international partnerships through a series of visits and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with higher and vocational education institutions in South Korea, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

The visits, led by Principal and Chief Executive, John Beaty and Assistant Principal, Amrit Virk, focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration in technical and vocational education, applied research, staff development and student mobility. Together, they reflect a growing commitment to international partnership working that supports high quality learning and global perspectives in education.

During a visit to Kyongbuk Science University in South Korea, discussions centred on developing collaborative approaches to research, strengthening global technical education and creating future opportunities for staff development and student exchange. Both institutions expressed a shared commitment to developing the partnership, as well as future plans to welcome Kyongbuk Science University students to BSDC.

In Hong Kong, meetings with Youth College International focused on vocational education, experiential learning and the potential development of a student exchange programme. Discussions explored potential collaboration in business and sport education, including the sharing of best practice and innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

The international programme concluded with a visit to Ho Chi Minh City Open University in Vietnam, where discussions took place around a potential new collaboration. With Vietnam identified as a priority market within the UK’s International Education Strategy and a strong national focus on internationalisation, the meeting explored opportunities aligned to curriculum development, industry engagement and globally recognised educational standards. Ho Chi Minh City Open University’s strength in distance learning was a particular area of shared interest.

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive of BSDC said: “These visits form part of Burton and South Derbyshire College’s wider approach to developing meaningful, well-structured international partnerships that enhance learning, support staff development and connect education with global skills priorities. The College looks forward to continuing conversations with international institutions and partners who share a commitment to practical collaboration, innovation and the future of technical and vocational education.”

President Eunjae Jung of Kyungbuk Science University commented: “This collaboration with a distinguished UK vocational institution marks an important step toward offering our students world-class education and research opportunities. We aim to further develop as a global campus by strengthening links between regional industry and international partnerships.”

For more information about the international partnerships at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), go to www.bsdc.ac.uk.