BSDC students embark on Coast to Coast Challenge to raise funds for charity

Protective Services students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are preparing to take on the Coast to Coast Challenge between 6th–9th May, cycling from one side of England to the other to raise money for Katharine House Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

A dedicated group of 20 students will be stepping away from their day-to-day studies to embark on the 204km cycling journey, starting in St. Bees on the Cumbrian coast and finishing in Sunderland on the North East Coast. The students will set off on Tuesday 6th May and complete the challenge over three days, cycling more than 50km each day along the scenic and well-known route.

As part of their course, Protective Services students have organised their own expedition, dividing the route into three daily sections of over 50km each. After completing each day, the team will set up camp overnight, finishing their journey in Sunderland on the North East Coast.

The challenge will put the students’ organisational, navigational and physical fitness skills to the test. To prepare, the group has been honing their cycling abilities at Rosliston Forestry Centre and working together to build the resilience needed for the expedition.

This year’s fundraising efforts will support Katharine House Hospice and Cancer Research UK, two charities that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by life-limiting illnesses and cancer. By taking part in this challenge, students are not only pushing themselves out of their comfort zones but also making a positive impact in their communities.

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Protective Services courses give students the skills and qualities needed to be an effective member of the Protective Services, including the police, fire, ambulance, prison and military services. The College’s partnerships with local services ensure students are gaining real world experience that will be required for success in their future careers.

Protective Services Lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College, Rob Stevenson said: “This year’s Coast to Coast Challenge provides learners with the opportunity to challenge themselves both physically and mentally, while raising money for two charities that offer crucial support to those facing some of life’s most difficult times. It’s an experience that fosters strength, empathy, and teamwork.”

If you’d like to support the students and help them reach their fundraising goal, you can sponsor the Coast to Coast Challenge by donating via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/robert-stevenson-2?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL

Every contribution, big or small, will go towards supporting Katharine House Hospice and Cancer Research UK.