Budding barbers gain real-world skills

Budding barbers from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are approaching the end of their training and are now seeking models for free haircuts to help them develop their experience and complete their assessments.

Students on the Level 2 Barbering course have spent the year learning from industry professionals, including expert barbers from Lifestyle Barbers, Alice Capon (owner of The Grooming Room), and dedicated barbering tutor Laura Hollins, who have delivered both practical and theory-based training throughout the programme.

The course offers an immersive experience, giving students the chance to develop their skills in a live, commercial environment. The curriculum covers all core barbering practical skills, including wet shaving, design work, cutting, styling and grooming techniques, alongside essential knowledge of skin and hair conditions, hygiene and best practice. By the end of the course, students are equipped with the confidence, experience and industry insight needed to succeed within the fast-paced barbering sector.

Ryan James, Co-owner of Lifestyle Barbers, said: “Students have really benefited from working in a real barbershop – it’s a hands-on approach that gives them a genuine understanding of the industry. They’ve been a fantastic group to teach, and it’s been great to see their confidence grow. We’re always looking for more models, as every appointment helps the students to progress while giving clients a fresh haircut.”

Level 2 Barbering student, Max Payne, added: “It’s been a great experience learning in a real workplace rather than a classroom. It gives you a proper feel for the industry. My goal is to work at Lifestyle Barbers after the course. I enjoy meeting different people, and it’s really rewarding when you know you’ve done a good job.”

All appointments are supervised by expert staff and take place at Lifestyle Barbers on Tuesday afternoons, or at BSDC’s Innovations Salon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Members of the public are invited to book an appointment and support the next generation of barbers as they complete their final assessments. To become a model, please contact Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Innovations Salon on 01283 494747, or get in touch with Lifestyle Barbers directly to check availability on Tuesday afternoons.

The Level 2 NVQ Diploma in Barbering is designed for those already working in the industry as well as learners looking to begin a career as a professional barber. The course equips students with the practical skills and underpinning knowledge needed to demonstrate occupational competence at a junior barber level. Learners will develop expertise across a wide range of barbering techniques, including cutting and styling men’s hair, shaping and shaving facial hair, and creating patterns and designs, while also building essential client consultation skills to deliver professional, tailored services for all hair types.

Delivered in partnership with Lifestyle Barbers in Burton upon Trent, the course provides learners with access to experienced industry professionals, modern facilities and real-life working environments. This hands-on approach is further enhanced through trips, visits and guest speakers, helping to broaden learners’ understanding of the barbering industry. Students will also complete a minimum of 37 hours of work experience, giving them valuable insight into day-to-day barbershop operations and ensuring they leave the course confident, capable and ready to progress into employment. To find out more, go to www.bsdc.ac.uk.