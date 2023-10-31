ESCP recognised for Best Program in Entrepreneurship Education by La French Tech Berlin

On October 26th, FT-ranked ESCP Business School – Berlin Campus accepted the “Best Program in Entrepreneurship Education” award from La French Tech Berlin. The prize underlines the excellent reputation of ESCP’s Entrepreneurship Programme and honours its commitment to shaping dynamic European leaders. On its 10th anniversary, France’s government-funded award and support programme, “French Tech”, recognized a total of ten organisations that are strongly committed to Franco-German partnership in innovation and technology. The ceremony took place at the French Embassy in Berlin.

ESCP Business School – special expertise in entrepreneurship

Gunnar Gräf, Co-President of French Tech Berlin, noted that this year’s 10 winners stood out for their success in developing European start-ups. ESCP Business School has a European vision and culture, and many French tech entrepreneurs in Germany are also ESCP alumni.

François Delattre, Ambassador of France to the Federal Republic of Germany, commented:

“We were delighted to present ESCP with the “Best Education Programme” award at the French Embassy in Germany on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of French Tech! With its campuses in Paris and Berlin, ESCP is a long-standing partner of Franco-German cooperation and an important player in the French Tech movement.”

Matthias Mrożewski, Professor at the Jean-Baptiste Say Institute for Entrepreneurship (ESCP Business School Berlin), is delighted with the award:

“I experience the entrepreneurial spirit of ESCP students and alumni every day. La French Tech has now awarded us for the ‘Best Program in Entrepreneurship Education’. This is a great achievement for the ESCP Entrepreneurship Community and we are very proud to have contributed to this spectacular development!”

ESCP Business School owes the award to its outstanding entrepreneurship education programme, as well as to its pan-European start-up centre Blue Factory, which supports aspiring entrepreneurs in developing their project ideas all the way to launch stage. Over 60 professors, scientists and practitioners research and teach entrepreneurial mindset, business methods and innovation processes as well as the context for entrepreneurial action. With campuses in six major European cities, including Paris and Berlin, the business school’s diverse teaching approach enables it to build bridges between local and French startup ecosystems. This was particularly praised by La French Tech Berlin.

Over the years, ESCP Business School Berlin has produced numerous successful leaders and founders, including:

Oliver Mackprang, CEO of the car-sharing company Miles Mobility.

Oliver Neumann, founder and co-CEO of cargo.one, a platform for freight forwarders to search, compare and book air freight capacity.

Ten Franco-German tech and start-up players receive awards

In addition to ESCP Business School, award winners include scaleups Doctolib and Sennder, deeptech startups Marvel Fusion, The Exploration Company and constellr, Karlsruhe-based ClimateTech company Ineratec, venture capitalist Iris, social organisation Singa and entrepreneur Hélène Huby.

The “10 Years – 10 Awards” event at the French Embassy of Berlin was organised by French Tech Berlin, La French Tech Düsseldorf, La French Tech Munich in partnership with the German Startups Association, AHK France / Chambre Franco-Allemande de Commerce et d’Industrie (CFACI) and BNP Paribas. Support came from La French Tech and the French Embassy in Germany.

