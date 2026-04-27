Business students’ support BMet’s charitable ethos by fundraising for Orphans in Need

Enterprising learners studying T Level Business at BMet’s Matthew Boulton College have raised over seven hundred pounds, through student-led fundraising activities for Orphans in Need.

Two classes of 35 students organised every part of the special project from beginning to end. This included them initially choosing the charity which they felt best resonated with them and working with the team at Orphans in Need, to devise a plan to raise much needed funds.

The UK based charity, which support and care for over 40,000 orphans and their families in 13 countries across Africa and Asia, provide long-term, consistent support to orphan children and their families in need. Their teams work to ensure the children in their care will grow and develop in their confidence over time and have a chance for a better and brighter future.

After obtaining a variety of resources using a set budget, alongside contributions from staff at the college and the students themselves, the students created a vibrant inclusive fundraising event at Matthew Boulton College.

The interactive event stands included a variety of food and drink, games, educational literature about the charity, music and other entertainment.

Speaking of the event, Shanaz Kashif, T Level Foundation Year Course Team Leader & Business Lecturer said:

“I am so proud to have my students take ownership of such a mutually rewarding fundraising initiative that will not only hugely benefit the charity and orphans across the world, but also it has helped them to develop vital skills that will positively serve them in their business course and in their future careers.

“Among other things, the students demonstrated exceptional teamwork, creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit. They took full ownership of the project, developing real-world employability skills in event planning, marketing, communication, budgeting and teamwork. Students even reached out to the charity directly to arrange promotional merchandise, including pop-up banners, tablecloths, pens and tote bags to support the event.”

To commemorate the students’ success, Altaf Hussain, Head of Fundraising at Orphans in Need and Adl Riad, charity partner and fundraiser attended Matthew Boulton College to express their gratitude and present students with certificates this week. Students were also invited to ask questions, for example relating to how their charitable donations would support the charity.

Altaf said:

“It was so important for us to come and show our appreciation to the students for all their efforts. It is so heart-felt to know that the younger generation care enough to find ways to support people in developing counties who are in real need of help.

“This is what community fundraising should be about and we are excited to further partner with the college in future projects.”

The students’ fundraising activities not only raised vital funds, but also highlighted the learners’ dedication, organisational abilities and commitment to making a positive difference on a world-wide scale.

Here is what some of them had to say:

Samuel : “It was a thoroughly good experience from beginning to end and helped us all grow and develop as people. For me personally, knowing that my fundraising has helped to make a difference to people my age, older and younger, feels good and helps me appreciate the things that I have in my life.”

: “It was a thoroughly good experience from beginning to end and helped us all grow and develop as people. For me personally, knowing that my fundraising has helped to make a difference to people my age, older and younger, feels good and helps me appreciate the things that I have in my life.” Ali: “This project helped us step outside our comfort zones and apply what we’ve learned in class to a real event. Not only have we supported an important cause, but we have gained a range of skills that will help with our future careers.”

“This project helped us step outside our comfort zones and apply what we’ve learned in class to a real event. Not only have we supported an important cause, but we have gained a range of skills that will help with our future careers.” Tayyiba: “ It is rewarding to know that the money we raised will help children access education. The thing I liked most about raising money for Orphans in Need, is how we came together as one group and were able to develop better relationships with each other. The skills I improved on were my presentation skills and my confidence when I delivered my speech at the fundraiser.”

It is rewarding to know that the money we raised will help children access education. The thing I liked most about raising money for Orphans in Need, is how we came together as one group and were able to develop better relationships with each other. The skills I improved on were my presentation skills and my confidence when I delivered my speech at the fundraiser.” Annette: “We were nervous at first, but working together and getting support from Ms Kashif helped us build confidence. Seeing the event come together and raising money for such an important cause was an amazing experience, that I will never forget.”

BMet’s T Level Business students are currently planning further projects to raise money for Orphans in Need. This includes an event to correlate with their end of the year celebratory graduation ceremony.

To help reinforce the need for fundraising and how the students’ efforts will help people in need across the globe, Orphans in Need will be sending profiles of the orphans the students have supported and a wall plaque.