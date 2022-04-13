Busy Bees Nurseries partners with Springboard to help disadvantaged young people get back to work

Busy Bees, the UK’s leading provider of early years childcare, has joined forces with hospitality charity, Springboard, to provide a platform for disadvantaged young people to gain employment.

The nursery group is the first childcare provider to partner with Springboard which aims to support under 25’s gain employment in the hospitality, leisure, and tourism industry.

After undertaking Springboard’s six-week employability training programme, which helps disadvantaged people gain skills, industry insight and work placement opportunities, successful applicants are then shortlisted to Busy Bees Nurseries for a fast-track recruitment where they can apply for a catering role available across Busy Bees’ 350+ centres in the UK.

With over 200 roles available, candidates will have the chance to apply for the role of Assistant Nursery Chef and Nursery Chef. Applicants can also apply for a Production Chef Level 2 apprenticeship and will have the chance to progress to Senior Production Chef Level 3, whilst also gaining in-house training, the opportunity to gain further qualifications, and access to virtual learning.

Charlotte Hutchings, Chief People Officer at Busy Bees, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Springboard and offering opportunities to disadvantaged young people, helping them to gain industry experience and get back into the sector.

“We take huge pride in our NHS accredited food credentials, ensuring we provide healthy nutritious meals to children on a daily basis through our on-site kitchens. This is a great opportunity for young people who are looking for a rewarding career in the sector, and for those who share a passion for food safety, quality, and service, ensuring our children receive the best start in life.”

Chris Gamm, CEO at Springboard, added:

“We’re delighted to have Busy Bees on board as a partner and highlighting how important and ingrained hospitality work is across many sectors and the richness of the hospitality landscape. We look forward to supporting their recruitment of both kitchen and front of house roles across their nurseries.

“Hospitality skills are necessary in so many areas of our society and are renowned for being highly transferrable. We look forward to a long partnership with Busy Bees.”

To find out more, please visit www.springboard.uk.net/our-programmes/

To find out more about Busy Bees Nurseries, please visit www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk

