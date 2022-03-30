C-Learning Bring Leading Safeguarding Solution to Educators in Ukraine At Zero Cost to Enable Secure Communications & Report Concerns.

Leading education technology specialists C-Learning has announced a new version of its leading safeguarding solution for educators, Safeguarding 24 which is now converted into Ukrainian and available at zero cost to any Ukrainian educator.

Jamie Smith, Executive Chairman of C-Learning said:

“We’re all aware of what we see on the news in terms of the horrors of conflict in Ukraine and for us it was brought home in a very personal way as a colleague was in Kyiv and has since fled to Poland. We assessed what we could do in addition to donating funds and we realised we could transform one of our existing platforms to become a key communication tool for educators in Ukraine that may have wider applications beyond our understanding of Safeguarding in the UK. We worked with our colleagues in Ukraine and quickly completed the language translation and coding changes and it’s now live and will always be free to any educator in Ukraine.’

Safeguarding 24 has been featured in SME Today, and it’s adoption in schools such as Wapping High School has been featured in FE News

C-Learning is a Google Premier Education Partner and transformation specialist, part of Delling Cloud, serving several thousand clients in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Essential Training Company is a leading provider of safeguarding services to the UK delivering training, consultancy and safeguarding software solutions to organisations with safeguarding responsibilities.

