Cambridgeshire Vocational Education Expertise in Demand in India

Cambridge Regional College (CRC) is forming new partnerships with Indian representatives to support the development of vocational training skills in India.

As a specialist vocational education training centre, CRC is helping to facilitate the growth of job-related training skills in India. CRC representatives travelled to India in August to meet with government figures and educational establishments across the country.

Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between Government of Haryana and Cambridge Regional College. Including Honourable Chief Minister, Honourable British Deputy High Commissioner, Honourable Higher Education Minister alongside Assistant Principal and fellow CRC representatives.

The primary objective of the five-day visit was to strengthen ties with key stakeholders in the education sector. The visit included a series of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) ceremony signings, the starting point of establishing a framework for future partnership working. Memorandums of Understanding were signed with:

The Government of Haryana

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE),

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Delhi

And a letter of intent with the National Forensic Sciences University.

One of the key objectives is a Teacher & Student Exchange Programme, which will enable participants from both CRC and Indian institutions to interact, share knowledge, and immerse themselves in different academic and cultural environments. By facilitating the exchange of ideas and pedagogical practices, the goal is to equip students and teachers with a broader perspective and a deeper understanding of vocational training.

The creation of networks with employers in India and beyond will enhance prospects for students. A celebration of diversity is also recognised through cultural exchange programs and events, with the objective to cultivate a greater appreciation of different traditions, customs, and beliefs, promoting a global community of open-minded individuals.

CRC’s Assistant Principal – Employer Engagement, International & Commercial Operations, Maureen Horan says

“It is an honour for our vocational training expertise to have been recognised internationally and we are delighted to be working with such a cross section of organisations in India to assist their strategy to develop their vocational training and education infrastructure and workforce.

“Our mission is to transform lives, and we do this by developing the skills of 1000s of students every year to help them forge promising careers and we are glad to be able to share our knowledge and expertise.

“We look forward to welcoming the first cohort of students and teachers in November.”

Cambridge Regional College is a leading further education college with campuses in Cambridge and Huntingdon. The college is graded Good by Ofsted and Strong for Skills. It provides a wide range of vocational learning opportunities for students leaving school with vocational study programmes, apprenticeships, and higher education through to adults looking to upskill, gain qualifications, get back into the workforce or start a new hobby.

