Capital City College leads the way in London for digital and technology 

Capital City College has been named a Technical Excellence College (TEC) for Digital and Technologies, recognising its leading role in delivering high-quality, industry-focused training.

To mark the announcement, Kanishka Narayan MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for AI and Online Safety), visited the college’s Soho campus, Mosaic@Soho, where he met staff and students and toured specialist facilities. The Minister also spoke with students, alumni and employers, including Tahir Palali, Founder of Fragments Studio, Kain Do, Cinematics Lighting Artist at Electronic Arts, and Jennah Swar-El-Dahab, a student doing a Level 3 Diploma in IT and a member of the team who won this year’s Cybersecurity Greater London Skills Competition.

As a TEC, Capital City College will build on its strong partnerships with employers to deliver industry-relevant training and support more students into skilled jobs. The college will also take on a wider leadership role, working with other further education providers to share best practice, strengthen digital skills provision and help raise standards across the sector.

Students will benefit from enhanced facilities, specialist teaching and closer links with industry, helping them progress into well-paid careers in the digital and technology sector.

Angela Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Capital City College, said:

“Capital City College is proud to be awarded one of the five national Technical Excellence Colleges for Digital and Technologies. This reflects the strength of our work with employers and our commitment to high-quality, industry-relevant training. As a TEC, we look forward to building on this further by helping shape national digital skills provision and working with partners to deliver high-quality training that has a tangible impact on learners and employers.”

AI Minister, Kanishka Narayan, said:

“It was great to visit Capital City College and see first‑hand one of our digital and technologies excellence colleges in action.

“By giving students work‑ready skills, and connecting them with local employers, Technical Excellence Colleges will help more young people make the step from education and training into a rewarding career in the digital and tech sector.”

Angela added:

“We were delighted to welcome Minister Narayan MP to our Soho campus. He spent time touring our recently refurbished facilities and speaking with staff and students. He also met students on specialist digital courses, including our Cyber Security team who retained last year’s title as Greater London Skills competition champions.”

As part of the TEC programme, Capital City College will work with employers to design training that meets industry needs, support other colleges and training providers to improve digital skills, help more students progress into employment and higher-level study, and invest in specialist facilities and equipment.

The programme forms part of wider national plans to address skills shortages in key industries, with significant demand for digital and technical roles expected by 2030 and is part of a £175 million government investment to boost skills in key sectors, including digital, clean energy, defence and advanced manufacturing.