Cardiff and Vale College jumps to 3rd place in prestigious Top 100 equality index

Cardiff and Vale College has moved from 7th to 3rd in the National Centre for Diversity’s prestigious Top 100 Most Inclusive Employers Index.

The achievement reflects the work being done across the College to embed Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement (FREDIE). The College is the only Welsh Further Education (FE) institution in the Top 10 and was re-accredited for Leaders in Diversity status by the National Centre for Diversity in May this year.

CAVC has been working with the Welsh Government, leading on a project to develop of anti-racist curriculum modules in the FE sector. The curriculum is in the form of a metaverse, providing an accessible and immersive learning experience developed and produced in collaboration with minority ethnic experts from schools, colleges, universities and third parties.

This work recently saw the College become one of just two UK colleges to be shortlisted for a ‘College Oscar’ – the Association of College’s Beacon Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in FE.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have moved to third place in the National Centre for Diversity’s prestigious Top 100 Most Inclusive Employers Index.

“As the College that serves one of the most diverse and vibrant communities in Wales, we are hugely proud of this result. It means a lot to us because we believe ourselves to be at the heart of the communities we serve and that all students and staff are part of the CAVC Family.

“This is a testament to the people right across the College who work so hard to ensure that CAVC takes an ell-encompassing approach to managing equality, diversion and inclusion across all we do and I’d like to thank them all for that.”

Published in