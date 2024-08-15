Care leaver Paige awarded Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary to study child nursing at University of Southampton

A Hampshire care leaver has become the latest beneficiary of the Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary, which will pay tuition fees for her BSc Nursing (Child) undergraduate degree at the University of Southampton.

Paige Allen (19), from Nursling, impressed bursary founders John and Marion Greenwood from Lyndhurst with her maturity and commitment, as well as the challenges she has overcome.

The Southampton Children’s Hospital volunteer set her sights on paediatric nursing as a career while studying A Level Biology and an Extended Project Qualification on the effects of trauma on paediatric cerebral development.

Paige, who aims to become a senior paediatric nurse specialising in neurology, also studied an AS Level in Psychology and the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts at Brock.

The former Mountbatten School pupil chose the Russell Group University of Southampton in order to remain local and because of the good reputation of its School of Health Sciences.

Paige said:

“The Greenwood Bursary means that the Greenwoods have faith in me, and that I have someone in my corner supporting my dreams.”

About finding out she was the 2024 recipient, she said:

“It was like all my emotions just hit me at once.

“I truly did not believe that I was the one they chose.

“My gratitude to the Greenwoods cannot be quantified, so I aim to express it in my future achievements.”

About her background, Paige said:

“Some people think that when you enter the care system your future is already determined.

“We all know the stereotype very well – ‘Foster kids are trouble’.

“This idea could not be further from the truth.

“All it takes is for someone to see you for what you are – a kid just like any other kid, with the same potential and the same rights to future success.

“Sometimes it just takes someone to hold your hand and remind you that we are all human – because we ARE all human.

“That one hand changed my life: Julie Allen, my kind-hearted foster carer who adopted me almost four years ago.”

John and Marion Greenwood established the Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary in 2019.

Each year a talented and hardworking Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) student from Brockenhurst College, who faces financial hardship, benefits from an undergraduate university education in a STEM subject.

STEM is the collective term for science, technology, engineering and maths.

Paige will update the Greenwoods regularly about her progress and meet with them every summer to discuss her future.

John Greenwood said:

“Paige is a very conscientious and mature young person who understands better than most the importance of kindness and selfless endeavour.

“Her drive and determination to beat the odds really shone through when we met her, and it’s an honour to be able to support her in her next steps.

“Throughout her career, Paige is going to make a seismic difference to the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in our society, I have no doubt whatsoever.”

The application process for the 2025 Greenwood Bursary will open to Brockenhurst College STEM students this autumn.