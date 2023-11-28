Carpentry students transform SARAC office

Carpentry learners at Burton and South Derbyshire College have recently been working with SARAC – a local charity – to help transform their HQ.

Carpentry tutor, Ian Vanes-Jones and his students have been hard at work building extra counselling rooms and staff space. Work carried out has included plastering, painting, fixing architrave skirting boards and assembling furniture.

The students were able to gain some hands-on, practical experience, whilst also learning about the charity’s services and the impact their hard work will have.

Ian commented: “Activities such as this allow the group to constantly risk assess throughout the project, think on their feet and get some valuable experience under their belt that will benefit them in their future careers. By giving them something real to create, that’s permanent and has a purpose, they can take real pride in what they are doing”.

SARAC (Sexual Abuse Rape Advice Centre) is a charity based in Burton upon Trent offering free, independent and one-to-one emotional support, information and advice. Staff work in partnership with clients to expand their choices, facilitate recovery and encourage personal growth. The new facilities include enhanced insulation that will allow its team of 13 staff to provide more privacy when supporting clients.

Through their ongoing partnership with Burton and South Derbyshire College, SARAC continue to deliver education to hundreds of students. Within the educational sessions, they cover crucial topics like understanding sexual abuse and the law, safeguarding, building healthy relationships, trauma and compassion. SARAC’s Young Person’s team also talk through relevant support available in the local area with each group of students, and signpost how to access the support if needed.

Caroline Fotheringham, Operations Manager at SARAC added:

“The new counselling rooms created will allow SARAC to offer support to even more people in need. The whole team at SARAC would like to express their enormous appreciation and gratitude to the students and staff at Burton and South Derbyshire College for their valuable contribution to the local community.”

Published in