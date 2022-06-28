Celebration of motoring returns to North Wales college for second year

WHEELS are in motion for the return of a popular family fun day.

The second Bersham Wheels event takes place at Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham from 10am to 3pm on Saturday July 9.

Many of the region’s top car, scooter, and motorcycle organisations will be in attendance, as well as enthusiasts displaying their own impressive vehicles.

Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology, said: “Last year was a huge success so we hope to go one better this summer with even more people, more displays, and a wide range of activities throughout the day.

“As well as a selection of amazing cars and bikes from across the decades we will have live music, entertainment, guided tours, trade stands, a caricature artist, food and refreshments.

“Thanks to everyone who has signed up so far and we look forward to seeing you all on July 9 – hopefully the sun is shining for us once again!”

Among the vehicles confirmed to be on display are a high-speed drag racer, a classic MKII Cortina 1600, a unique Tesla wedding car, kit cars and TVRs.

Karl added: “We are still confirming some guests but there is already so much on offer, especially for petrol heads and enthusiasts wanting to take a closer look at a variety of motors, from vintage favourites to high-octane speedsters.

“We also have lots of activities for children and something for visitors of all ages, so we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors on-site.”

Admission and parking are free.

To exhibit your vehicle or have a stand at Bersham Wheels, email [email protected] or [email protected]. Alternatively, call 01978 267809.

Please register for free here if you plan to attend on the day: www.cambria.ac.uk/brwheels.

