Centre Stage for Neath College Music Academy

Talented students from Neath College’s Music Academy are hitting all the right notes and have all been awarded Grade 8 Musical Theatre with either a Merit or Distinction following auditions with the British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT).

The qualification is a recognised Trinity Laban qualification, (Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance) but the hard work doesn’t stop there. They have all been involved in various projects and continue to perform to the delight of audiences whilst continuing to learn from some of the best in the industry.

They recently met and worked with Andy Stott, Head of Popular Music at the Royal Northern College of Music and attended the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama for the Whirlwinds Festival. The weekend festival is a celebration of woodwind playing from internationally acclaimed artists including British saxophonist Courtney Pine, to student collaborations, master classes, and grass-roots events.

Next month the College Jazz Ensemble will perform at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Music for Youth Proms and other performances include:

November 9, HND performances at the Nidum Theatre, Neath College – Year 2 and the HND band-Years 1 & 2

November 22, Winter Festival at St David’s Church in Neath

December 8, Christmas Celebration, at Nidum Theatre, Neath College

December- 12 & 13, BTEC & HND live gigs at Nidum Theatre, Neath College.

Music Lecturer Carolyn Davies said: “We are really proud of their talent and delighted that they have the opportunity to take part in some great workshops that can further inspire them.”

Published in