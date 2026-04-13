CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges to Step Down Later This Year

Mark Dacey, CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges, has announced he will be stepping down from his role later this year, describing it as “the greatest privilege of my professional life”.

Following a highly successful 22 years in the role and over 40 years in Further Education, Mark is retiring and confirmed his intentions to the Corporation Board and shared the news with colleagues, acknowledging that the decision had not been an easy one.

“Leading the College has been the greatest privilege of my professional life. From the recovery plan in 2004, to the merger that created the NPTC Group of Colleges in 2013, to the recent confirmation of our status as one of Wales’s strongest providers following our latest inspection,” he said.

He thanked colleagues across the Group, emphasising that the College’s achievements had been built on dedication, professionalism and care for the learners.

“Together, we have seen the College evolve into a sector‑leading institution with eight campuses serving communities across a third of Wales, reaching nationally and internationally, and contributing to emerging industries, including the green skills agenda and the Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) Training Academy.

“I am immensely proud of what we have built. I am particularly proud of the consistently high quality of teaching and learner experience, reflected in national recognition, sector awards, and our most recent 95% student recommendation rate”.

Over the coming months, Mark will work closely with the Corporation Board and the Executive Team to ensure a smooth and well‑managed transition.

Commenting on the news, Dr Rhobert Lewis, Chair of the Corporation Board, said:

“The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Mark for nearly 23 years of exceptionally successful leadership. During that time, the reputation of the Group for the quality of its education and training and its standing as an entrepreneurial and forward-thinking institution has rightly achieved national acclaim.

“Mark’s legacy as CEO is very substantial indeed, with numerous successes on a scale that has rarely been achieved by any college principal in the sector. As a consequence of Mark’s guiding hand, our group of colleges is excellently placed to deal with any future challenges.

“We will have the privilege of formally thanking Mark for his service later in the year. The Governors will meet soon to decide the process and timing of the appointment of his successor. In the meantime, Mark will continue to lead the Group as CEO and advise the governing body as he has done so successfully in the past”.