CFA UK Announces CCI Training With Partners BPP, Fitch Learning and Quartic

CFA Society of the UK (“CFA UK”) today announces formal supported training programmes for its Certificate in Climate and Investing (“CCI”) with the UK’s leading training providers and partners BPP, Fitch Learning and Quartic.

The CCI is designed to help the investment management industry understand the implications of climate change on investments and help individuals further their career in this field as capital markets play an increasing role in the transition to a low carbon economy.

Candidates who enrol with our training partners to study the CCI, will gain access to a tailored and extensive range of relevant content, services and guided tuition to help them develop a deeper understanding of the implications of climate change in the investment profession. Candidates will also receive end-to-end support through their whole qualification journey, from enrolment through to sitting the exam.

Christina Curtin, Director of Education at CFA UK commented:

“Working with recognised and highly experienced industry training providers such as BPP, Fitch Learning and Quartic provides candidates of the Certificate in Climate & Investing a choice of supported study pathways. At CFA UK we are delighted to be able to offer this route as an addition to the self-study option to ensure that candidates that are choosing to invest in their careers towards achieving net zero investment strategies are given the best possible preparation.”

BPP

Andy Williams, CFA, ACMA Head of Corporate Finance programmes at BPP, said:

“Having successfully launched the CFA Certificate in ESG investing, BPP is delighted to be able to support investment professionals working towards this industry leading qualification on climate and Investing. CFA UK’s passion to promote the importance of Sustainability in the Investment management area fits strongly with BPP’s vision and we are pleased to continue to work closely with CFA UK.”

Fitch Learning

Rob Thakur, CFA, Managing Director at Fitch Learning, said:

“We are honoured to be a training partner for the CFA UK Certificate in Climate and Investing, building on the success of being the first training provider to support the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing. The demand for ESG skills is expanding and accelerating, and Fitch Learning continues to help bridge this skills gap with our best-in-class online learning tools and training.”

Quartic

Nicholas Blain, Chief Executive of Quartic, said:

“Quartic is proud to be an educational partner of CFA UK for the CCI exam, providing clients and candidates with a comprehensive library of videos, question banks and mocks alongside live instruction, to help navigate the curriculum and prepare for the exam.

“As carbon emissions continue to warm the planet, corporate reporting is rapidly evolving. Quartic shares the determination of CFA UK in helping the investment industry to include climate factors, as well as other environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, in the investment analysis process.”

Published in