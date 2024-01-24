Chancellor must use Spring Budget to commit to eradicating RAAC from school and college estate

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) has today published a submission to HM Treasury ahead of the Spring Budget.

ASCL is calling on the Chancellor to commit to providing sufficient funding to totally eradicate RAAC from the school and college estate. The submission makes the case for a new recovery funding stream for all schools impacted by RAAC and asks for the government to deliver the shortfall of £4.4 billion that currently exists in the annual schools capital budget.

ASCL is also calling for the government to deliver the shortfall of £4.6 billion within the high needs block, and introduce a VAT reimbursement scheme for colleges.

Julia Harnden, Funding Specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“The Autumn Statement was delivered against a backdrop of school buildings being declared unsafe, a worsening recruitment and retention crisis and growing funding shortfalls. Despite this, and the Prime Minister’s promise that his main funding priority in every spending review will be education, schools and colleges were barely given a mention. The Chancellor must not make the same mistake again.

“The neglect of the school estate must be addressed as a matter of urgency. The RAAC crisis is not a short-term problem, schools affected are already reporting reduced admission applications for September and face financial detriment for many years to come. There must be a commitment to eradicating RAAC from the school and college estate and ensuring all pupils and staff can work in buildings that are fit for purpose.”

ASCL’s full submission is available here.

Published in