Chef trades catering career for coral reefs and marine PhD

A FORMER chef who spent years working in restaurant kitchens in Poland is now preparing to begin a PhD in Thailand.

And Lukas Stevenson says it would never have been possible without the life-changing support he received at Coleg Cambria University Centre.

When Lukas moved from Ireland to Wales with his family, he recognised a chance to finally pursue his long-held ambition of working with animals.

A visit to Cambria’s Northop campus quickly became a turning point, and although he initially planned to enquire about the Level 3 Animal Care course, staff encouraged him to apply directly to the university-level HNC and HND in Animal Management.

Lukas remembers receiving “an exceptional welcome, top-notch advice” and being struck by the “amazing facilities” which are a reflection of the strength and quality of higher education at Cambria University Centre.

With a background in catering, he was unsure what direction his future career might take, but the supportive environment and expert teaching helped him quickly find his path.

A second-year work placement became the catalyst for everything that followed. While on a family holiday in Thailand, he spent time on coral reef restoration dives, an experience that changed the course of his future.

“That trip changed my life,” he said. “It was the moment I decided to dedicate my career to protecting the ocean.”

From his first day at Northop, Lukas felt encouraged and supported by the higher education team, particularly Programme Leader Sadie Thackaberry. Her mentorship played a central role in building his confidence and helping him realise his potential.

“Sadie is, without a doubt, one of the most inspiring tutors I’ve ever met,” he said.

“She goes above and beyond for every student – not just teaching, but motivating, encouraging, and supporting you in every way to help you achieve your goals.

“Honestly, if I hadn’t met Sadie on that first day in Northop, I would most probably still be cooking instead of following my dreams.”

Sadie said: “Lukas’s journey is a powerful example of what can happen when passion and opportunity come together. His determination, curiosity, and enthusiasm for conservation were clear from the start, and it has been a privilege to support him.

“We are incredibly proud of everything he has achieved, and we can’t wait to see the impact he will make in marine conservation globally.”

After completing the MSc in Marine Biology, Lukas is now preparing to begin a PhD in Thailand researching coral–sponge competition and coral-killing sponges.

Alongside his studies, he teaches SCUBA diving, free-diving, and marine conservation courses in Wrexham, inspiring others to protect the ocean.

Cambria University Centre offers accessible degree-level study in a friendly, local setting, combining modern facilities with expert tutors who bring industry experience into the classroom.

Students benefit from a supportive environment, lower living costs by studying close to home, and a range of financial support options, including loans, grants and bursaries. The Centre also welcomes learners without traditional qualifications, with flexible pathways and opportunities to enrol based on previous work or life experience.