Childcare lecturer wins national ‘best teacher’ award

A Childcare lecturer from Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) has won the Learners’ Award for Best Teacher/Lecturer at the prestigious Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

Rhian Evans received the accolade at a special awards ceremony at Soughton Hall, Flintshire, where the winners were announced by Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle MS.

It is the first time that the teaching awards have been opened up to include further education colleges as well as schools.

Rhian was nominated by her Childcare students, who described her in their submission as an ‘angel on their shoulder’ and spoke of her ability to make the ‘impossible seem possible’, no matter the personal challenges they may face.

As well as her teaching commitments, Rhian is one of the College’s bilingual champions, supporting colleagues and students to grow their confidence in the Welsh language.

Also celebrated on the night were the College’s other finalists – Dr Emma Smith (Lecturer of the Year category) and the Landscaping and Eco-Construction team (Learners’ Engagement in School/College category).

Emma, who heads up the College’s GCS Hons programme, was praised for her ability to champion and empower learners to be the best they can.

The Landscaping and Eco-Construction team were commended for their commitment to instilling a sense of self-worth and pride in all their learners.

“We are absolutely delighted to have had three finalists at the Professional Teaching Awards Cymru 2024,” says Principal Kelly Fountain.

“Supporting students is central to everything we do at Gower College Swansea. So it was fantastic to hear – from the learners themselves – how they have benefited from the support, encouragement and guidance they receive from their lecturers, and the positive impact this has had on their lives.

“Huge congratulations to Rhian, Emma and the Landscaping and Eco-Construction team on their well-deserved success.”