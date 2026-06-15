CITB announces support for employer-led construction training project aimed at prison-leavers in Scotland 

The programme, in collaboration with Amey Ltd and Scottish Prison Services (SPS), has received award nominations for its impact following its successful pilot at HMP Inverness

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), global, integrated infrastructure consultancy and operations partner Amey and the Scottish Prison Services (SPS) are collaborating on a two-year initiative to support the development of a training solution aimed to place and retain construction workers back into the industry upon release from prison. The ‘Unlocking Future Connections’ programme was launched in February through CITB’s Industry Impact Fund (IIF).

CITB awarded £245,000 in funding to ensure the programme became a reality, reinforcing its commitment to funding innovative, employer-led projects that tackle the construction industry’s most significant workforce and skills challenges. Since the programme’s successful pilot at HMP Inverness, Unlocking Future Connections is now being expanded to 15 prisons across Scotland.

Earlier this month, the programme was shortlisted for Most Innovative Transport Project of the Year and Excellence in Social and Community Value, at the Scottish Transport Awards.

Following its expansion, the programme will continue to focus on creating a clear, supported pathway into employment across the highways and construction sectors. It aims to help employers access a broader and more diverse talent pool, while addressing critical skills shortages.

By supporting individuals into long-term employment, the initiative also intends to contribute to reduced reoffending and deliver wider social and economic benefits alongside industry impact. Those enrolled on the programme who pass the training delivered to them will also receive guaranteed interviews with construction employers.

Billy Baxter, CITB, said:

“It’s great to be supporting such a vital project that is helping employers to meet their recruitment needs, whilst providing those leaving custody with the skills they need to meet industry standards and excel in a construction career.

“Infrastructure is the main driver of construction growth in Scotland, but skills gaps are causing delays to major infrastructure and housing delivery, and projects such as the A9 dualling will require significant new labour.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Amey and the Scottish Prison Services as we expand the project across other prisons in Scotland.”

Roddy Clark, Business Director for Amey in Scotland & Northern Ireland, said:

“We are thrilled by our recent award nominations, and we have been pleased to see the success stories emerging across Scotland’s prisons as individuals gain new skills, confidence and opportunities for a fresh start.

“This programme not only helps close the critical skills gap facing our industry, but it also reduces the wider burden on the taxpayer by supporting people into sustainable employment and lowering the risk of reoffending.

“We are proud to play our part in creating safer, stronger communities across Scotland.”

Sarah Angus, Director of Policy for the Scottish Prison Service said:

“We know that people leaving custody can face significant barriers to securing employment, which is often a key factor in reoffending.

“Across our prisons, we provide a range of training and employability programmes to help individuals in our care gain new skills, broaden their experience and better prepare for the world of work.

“Through Unlocking Future Connections and our partnership with Amey, supported by CITB, we are strengthening pathways into employment and ensuring those leaving custody can access meaningful, sustainable opportunities.

“By supporting people into employment, we can help them make positive, lasting changes to their lives and contribute to safer communities across Scotland.”