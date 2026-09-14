City College Plymouth Launches Ambitious Vision for Plymouth’s Future

City College Plymouth has officially launched its new Strategic Intent, setting out a bold vision to create opportunity, shape the future workforce and strengthen Plymouth’s position as a leading centre for technical education and skills.

The Strategic Intent was launched at a special event at the National Marine Aquarium on Friday 4 September, bringing together students, staff, governors, employers, civic leaders and strategic partners.

The launch marks an important milestone for the College, which has significantly strengthened its local, regional, national and international influence in recent years.

City College Plymouth Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb, said:

“This is about more than launching a document. It is about making a clear statement about who we are, why we exist and the role we intend to play in the future of Plymouth, our region and beyond.

“City College Plymouth has changed. Plymouth has changed. The industries and employers we serve are changing. And the opportunities ahead of us are greater than they have been for many years.

“We are not simply responding to change. We are helping to shape it.”

At the heart of the Strategic Intent is the College’s identity as Opportunity Creators, with a clear focus on opening doors, raising aspirations and creating successful futures for students, while supporting employers, communities and the wider economy.

The Strategic Intent is built around four connected Strategic Actions:

Industrial Excellence, ensuring curriculum and skills provision respond directly to priority sectors and employer needs

Professional Capabilities, providing an outstanding, future focused learning offer and developing the technical, digital and professional skills needed for a changing economy

Health and Inclusion, tackling barriers to education, skills and employment and creating inclusive pathways that enable more people to progress into sustainable employment

Culture and Belonging, creating a high performance, values led environment where staff and students feel proud, valued and connected by a shared purpose.

Students were placed at the heart of the launch, sharing their experiences of how education at City College Plymouth has opened doors, developed confidence and supported their progression.

Jackie added:

“Education is not simply about what happens in a classroom – it is about what becomes possible because of it. Our students are our purpose. They are the reason we exist. They are the golden thread that runs through every decision we make. Behind every strategy, every partnership, every investment and every target is a person. That is the impact we are here to create.”

The event also featured perspectives from employers, government, community and civic leaders, including Karen Friendship, representing the Plymouth Manufacturers’ Group; Tony Skeel, Head of Area Team from the Department for Education; Tom Godwin, Chief Operating Officer of First Light; Ian Washington Smith, Founder of Mindsmith Thinking; Councillor Tudor Evans, Leader of Plymouth City Council; and Richard Stevens, Chair of Governors.

Prior to the event, the College received a letter from the Prime Minister recognising the important role City College Plymouth plays in supporting students, employers and the wider skills needs of Plymouth and the surrounding area, alongside his best wishes for the next stage of the College’s journey. A special message from Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, was also shared with guests during the event.

The Strategic Intent comes at a significant time for Plymouth, with major opportunities emerging across defence, marine, engineering, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and green skills.

As Plymouth’s anchor institution for skills, City College Plymouth has set out its intention to play a leading role in ensuring the city has the talent, capability and workforce needed to take full advantage of those opportunities.