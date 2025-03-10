City College Plymouth Leads the Way with AI-Powered Education Tool at AoC Beacon Awards 

City College Plymouth has been recognised as a trailblazer in digital innovation, winning the prestigious Jisc-sponsored Effective Use of Digital Technology category at the 2025 Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards.

Developed in-house using Google Workspace’s ‘no-code’ technology, this pioneering tool streamlines previously time-consuming, manual processes. By reducing administrative burdens and boosting staff productivity, it ensures greater personalised support for students, reinforcing City College Plymouth’s commitment to excellence in education.

Jackie Grubb, Chief Executive of City College Plymouth, said:

“Winning this award is a reflection of our bold approach in embracing cutting-edge technology. Our AI-powered Quality of Education tool is not just enhancing learning – it’s revolutionising the way we support our staff, ultimately benefiting our students. By leading the way in digital transformation, we are ensuring that Plymouth remains at the forefront of education innovation, preparing students for the careers of the future.”

The College’s innovative use of AI and digital technology has already seen significant success, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, while ensuring that students’ voices remain central to its development. Input from student forums has played a key role in refining the tool, ensuring it directly enhances their learning experience.

The AoC Beacon Awards are among the most prestigious honours in UK further education, celebrating colleges that demonstrate exceptional innovation and impact. This recognition reinforces City College Plymouth’s position as a pioneering, digital-first college – leading the way in the South West and beyond.

Sally Cresswell, Cabinet Member for Education, Skills, and Apprenticeships at Plymouth City Council added:

“This is absolutely fabulous news. As Cabinet Member I have to reiterate all of this. It’s excellent news for the College, even greater opportunities for students and brilliant news for the City of Plymouth. Congratulations to all and well deserved acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication of the staff.”

Paul McKean, Director of Further Education at Jisc and Beacon Award judge said:

“Congratulations to City College Plymouth on achieving the top spot in the Jisc sponsored effective use of digital technology category at this year’s AoC Beacon Awards.

“The College won for their innovative new AI powered Quality of Education app that has enhanced productivity and reduced teacher workloads in a simple, fast, accessible and cost-effective way, allowing more time to spend one-on-one with learners.

“The use of Google Workspace’s ‘no-code’ technology has supported greater buy-in from staff, making it easier for those without a technical background to enjoy the same benefits and produce the same outcomes for learners – a true example of using tech for good.”