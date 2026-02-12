City of Bristol College Principal joins Prime Minister to celebrate and strengthen UK apprenticeships

On Monday, City of Bristol College’s Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Julia Gray, attended the Prime Minister’s Opportunities for All: A National Apprenticeship Week Reception at 10 Downing Street.



Also in attendance were Jacqui Smith, Skills Minister, Ollie de Botton, the Prime Minister’s expert adviser on Education and Skills who has previously visited City of Bristol College, apprentices, employers and children from schools who are interested in apprenticeships.



The Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, attended the event and spoke to apprentices and influencers who use their platforms to promote career paths.



The event celebrated the crucial role that apprenticeships play in creating good jobs, supporting various industries and strengthening communities across the UK.



The reception, help as part of National Apprenticeship Week, highlighted the growing national recognition of apprentices as key contributors to the UK’s economic future.



A press release published by the Government last week sees the Prime Minister vow to “unlock opportunities for young people across the country”.



The Government is set to pilot a university clearance-style system where “near miss” applicants who aren’t successful in securing their first choice of apprenticeship will be re-directed to similar opportunities in their area.

Delivered in partnership with employers and Mayoral Strategic Authorities, this pilot will test how young people can be re-directed to other suitable employers and apprenticeships often found on their doorstep if they were unsuccessful in their initial applications.



An online platform will bring together information on apprenticeships in one place for young people, many of whom are keen to explore the apprenticeship route but don’t know exactly where to start.



The platform will include new data showing actual earnings and details of how apprentices have progressed after completing their training, helping young people to compare options and understand which apprenticeships lead to lasting careers.



This will mean that employers, particularly small and medium-sized businesses will gain access to a stronger pipeline of motivated young talent; helping to close the skills gap.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said:

“Apprenticeships give young people real experience, real prospects, and a real route into good careers. “But for too long young people have been held back from the opportunities they need to get on in life because of outdated assumptions about how to make it into a successful career.



“We’re unlocking opportunities for young people across the country by making it easier and faster to get the skills that matter, so more young people can build a secure life for themselves.”

