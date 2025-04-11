City of Wolverhampton College in top three in England for student achievement

City of Wolverhampton College has been ranked in the top three colleges in the country and best in the West Midlands, for overall student achievement rates.

The latest Department of Education’s annual national achievement rates tables (NARTs), published in March, show that college’s results for the 2023/24 academic year increased to 92.7%, the third highest outcome for overall achievement across all general further education providers in England.

The increase, which has risen from 89% in 2022/23, also positions it as first in the West Midlands, ahead of neighbouring colleges in Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Telford and Walsall.

A breakdown of the results shows that the college is sixth in England for achievement rates for full-time students aged under 19 and fifth for adult learners studying part-time courses.

Louise Fall, principal and chief executive of the college, said:

“We knew that our overall performance in the last academic year was exceptional, but to be ranked in the top three in England and the best in the West Midlands is fantastic news!

“This superb result is testament to the hard work and commitment to learning of students and apprentices of all ages and to the dedication and professionalism of all staff – whether in teaching or non-teaching roles – who strive every day to support and encourage them to achieve their qualifications.

“This ranking, combined with the opening of the new £61 million campus at the City Learning Quarter in Wolverhampton city centre this autumn and new facilities already open at the Wellington Road in Bilston, means that people of all ages and abilities who enrol here can be sure that they will be studying at one of the best colleges there is.”

The college offer a wide range of full-time and part-time vocational courses from beginner to advanced level, as well as A-levels, new T level qualifications, apprenticeships, free employment courses for job seekers, preparation for work courses to give people the skills needed to work in specific sector, skills development bootcamps, and courses to improve English, maths and digital skills.

It was graded ‘Good’ by Ofsted in January 2023 and in a typical year, provides learning to around 10,000 students, as well as over 600 apprentices working for employers across the Black Country, West Midlands and beyond.

The college is currently in the midst of a major campus transformation programme as part of City of Wolverhampton Council’s City Learning Quarter masterplan. The project saw a new purpose-built £8.1 million Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre for engineering and automotive studies open at the Wellington Road campus in September 2024, with a £61 million state-of-the-art campus set to open in Wolverhampton city centre in the autumn.